Relive How Things Started for Mouch and See How Things Are Going Now | One Chicago

Relive How Things Started for Mouch and See How Things Are Going Now | One Chicago

Joe Keery's Chicago Fire character had Mouch sweating, and it had nothing to do with firefighting.

Joe Keery Had an Emotional Role on Chicago Fire Before Starring on Stranger Things

While it's no secret that Law & Order and One Chicago creator Dick Wolf has a bursting Rolodex of dynamite performers that have appeared within his television landscape, the excitement of recognizing a guest star never gets old. Stranger Things star Joe Keery's Chicago Fire guest appearance is a glimmering example of generating on-screen excitement.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

From the 55th mayor of Chicago to seasoned TV veterans, you never know which One Chicago guest star you may spot next, and Keery's guest appearance was unforgettable. Keery is famous far and wide for his role as the charming Steve Harrington in the smash horror series Stranger Things, but before achieving global stardom as the Hawkins fan favorite, Keery earned his second-ever television credit in Season 3 of Chicago Fire. As soon as Keery's Chicago Fire character brushed paths with Firehouse 51's Mouch's (Christian Stolte), Chi-Hards were on the edge of their seats to see what would happen next.

RELATED: Chicago Fire's Most Memorable Guest Stars Who Stole the Show at Firehouse 51

Keery's Chicago Fire guest appearance was an early snapshot of his powerhouse talent, and Chi-Hards will always remember his brief but beautiful storyline. Here's everything that happened during Keery's Chicago Fire guest appearance, below.

Joe Keery attends the premiere of "Finalmente l'Alba" at Cinema Barberini on February 05, 2024 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Who did Joe Keery play on Chicago Fire? During his brief Chicago Fire guest arc in 2015, Keery played a young man named Emmett Bird, the half-brother of Mouch's biological daughter, conceived via sperm donation. Keery appeared in Season 3, Episode 16 ("Rag the Bull") and Season 3, Episode 17 ("Forgive You Anything"). RELATED: A Guide to Every Must-Watch One Chicago Crossover Episode Keery is a bona fide Chi-Towner; he graduated from DePaul University's Theatre School and, under his musician stage moniker Djo, delivered the viral hit "End of Beginning," beloved in part thanks to its infectious bridge, "And when I'm back in Chicago, I feel it..."

Christian Stolte appears as Mouch in Season 11 Episode 16 of Chicago Fire Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

What happened to Joe Keery's character Emmett Bird on Chicago Fire? Long ago, Mouch donated at a sperm bank to get some extra cash, virtually forgetting about the act for years. That is, until Season 3, Episode 16 ("Rag the Bull"), when Mouch got a call from the sperm donation bank informing him that there was a complication and he needed to visit the office ASAP. Once there, Mouch learned there was a security glitch and that the confidential files of several donors had been compromised. The sperm bank called everyone whose donation led to a conception to disclose that their identity may have become public. Mouch was stuck on the kid detail — his DNA resulted in a child? The representative assured him that wasn't in question: Mouch was a father. It was just a matter of whether or not his biological child may reach out to him. Mouch was pretty rattled by the news, instantly in his head after realizing he had no clue he'd been a biological father. The situation got even more interesting after Mouch received an unexpected voicemail from a young man named Emmett Bird claiming to be his son. Emmett asked to meet with Mouch at a local diner to meet each other for the first time, rendering Mouch speechless as he deleted the message. However, after talking to his wife, Trudy Platt (Amy Morton), he decided that meeting his biological kid couldn't be bad. Mouch showed up at the diner but got cold feet after spotting Emmett waiting outside. Mouch left without saying a word, abandoning Emmett. Mouch instantly regretted this choice but didn't have much time to stew; in Season 3, Episode 17 ("Forgive You Anything"), Emmett visited Mouch at Firehouse 51 to confront him. After Mouch attempted to introduce himself as his dad, Emmett got down to business. "No, man, you're not my father," Emmett told him. "I apologize," Mouch said. "Birth father, I guess I should say—" "You're not that either," Emmett snapped. "My half-sister is your birth kid. I'm a little protective, so I wanted to reach out and meet you first. Sus you out. Man, I'm glad I did. So it wasn't her left sitting in that diner like some sucker." "Yeah," Mouch said shamefully. "I'm really sorry about that." "Yeah, don't bother with excuses. I just came here to say that because you were too chicken to show, you'll never get a chance to meet the sweetest, coolest girl." Mouch naturally felt pretty torn up about the exchange, knowing he made the wrong call to run away from Emmett. After touching base with Trudy, Boden (Eamonn Walker), and Herrmann (David Eigenberg) on the matter, Mouch visited Emmett at his workplace and tearfully begged for the opportunity to get to know his daughter. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. Accepting his apology, Emmett gave Mouch the contact information for his biological daughter, a young woman named Lizzie, endearingly played by Stolte's real-life daughter, Corinne Anderson. That night, Mouch and Lizzie met for the first time, sharing an emotional embrace and kick-starting the first chapter of their relationship. And it was all thanks to Keery's Emmett Bird, who helped Mouch see the light.

Joe Keery attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Watch Chicago Fire on NBC.