Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (January 1, 2025)

The countdown to new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 continues.

Viewers have been on the edge of their seats as Firehouse 51 enters a new chapter. We have a new commanding officer at the helm; Dermot Mulroney's Chief Dom Pascal has been shaking up the dynamic at the Windy City fire station, with many firefighters wracking their brains to learn more about the mysterious new leader. Along the way, viewers have enjoyed action-packed rescues, high-octane thrills, and some steamy Chicago Fire romance. As if that wasn't exciting enough, an action-packed One Chicago crossover episode is coming in 2025. Chicago Med's doctors and Chicago P.D.'s fearless Intelligence Unit will combine forces with Firehouse 51 in a thrilling team-up, and Chi-Hards won't want to miss it.

As the wait to watch new Season 13 episodes continues, we couldn't be more eager to see what happens next. Find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 — and learn when all three One Chicago shows return — below.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, January 1, 2025? Unfortunately, no. Chicago Fire will not air a new episode tonight, Wednesday, January 1. All three One Chicago series remain on a midseason hiatus. During the break, you can stream Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return? New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 return Wednesday, January 8, at 9/8c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Firehouse 51 fan favorite David Eigenberg told NBC Insider in November 2024. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? Stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — as well as Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. — on Peacock, the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire O.G. Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [series creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."