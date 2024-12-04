If NBC's Chicago Wednesday Cast Members Could Play Different Characters, Who Would They Choose?

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (December 4, 2024)

Between Season 13's hot romances and gripping rescue mission, Chi-Hards are counting down the days until new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 return on NBC.

The fall finale of Chicago Fire saw several members of Firehouse 51 at a crossroads. Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Mouch (Christian Stolte) are taking exams to earn promotions within the CFD. Violet (Hanako Greensmith) is exploring a new romance, just as Carver's (Jake Lockett) relationship falls to pieces. Meanwhile, Firehouse 51's new chief, Dermot Mulroney's Dom Pascal, is doing his best to keep his own marriage from falling apart, leading to some intense moments for the One Chicago newbie both in and out of the firehouse. It's been an era of change and adaptation for Firehouse 51, and viewers have been on the edge of their seats every step of the way.

"Having a new boss on the set, it's a little earthquake in terms of all the character dynamics..." Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider. "It feels like a whole new wave of things are coming on that we haven't seen before."

Sadly for weekly watchers, Chi-Hards will need to press pause on the Season 13 heat. Find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 — and learn when all three One Chicago shows return — below.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, December 4, 2024? No, Chicago Fire is not airing a new episode tonight. All three One Chicago series are on a midseason hiatus after the gripping Season 13 fall finale. RELATED: Here's When Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago P.D. Return in 2025 But have no fear, firefighters: the winter hiatus is the perfect opportunity to rewatch all your favorite Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock.

