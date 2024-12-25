Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (December 25, 2024)
Get details about when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 return on NBC.
While the action has been firing off on all cylinders on Chicago Fire, weekly watchers have been waiting with bated breath for new episodes as the midseason hiatus continues.
Firehouse 51 has been hard at work this season, saving Windy City lives on the daily. Between the gripping rescue calls and high-stakes fires, fans have been obsessing over some of the Firehouse 51 drama this season. The arrival of 51's new commanding officer, Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), has shaken up the station as the seasoned firefighters adjust to the new status quo. As the crew unravels the many layers of Pascal's mysterious persona, Chi-Hards are eager to learn more.
Amid all of this drama and action, the countdown to new episodes of Chicago Fire continues. Find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 — and learn when all three One Chicago shows return — below.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight, December 25, 2024?
Sadly, no.
Chicago Fire is not airing a new episode tonight because all three One Chicago series remain on a midseason hiatus until the new year. During the break, you can stream Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return?
New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 return Wednesday, January 8, at 9/8c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire O.G. Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [series creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
Stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — as well as Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. — on Peacock, the best place for a One Chicago marathon. In the meantime, you can also catch up on Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. ahead of the thrilling One Chicago crossover on the horizon.
"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Firehouse 51 fan favorite David Eigenberg told NBC Insider in November 2024. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."