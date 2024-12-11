If NBC's Chicago Wednesday Cast Members Could Play Different Characters, Who Would They Choose?

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (December 11, 2024)

Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been delivering the heat, but weekly watchers have been forced to slam the breaks during the midseason hiatus.

Boasting steamy romances and white-knuckled rescue missions, it's never a dull day for the first responders of Firehouse 51. Sure, they may be preoccupied with saving lives around the Windy City, but when the workday is done, some explosive drama has been firing off this season. Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Mouch (Christian Stolte) are both gunning for promotions; meanwhile, Violet (Hanako Greensmith) is in a new relationship just as her former fling and coworker Carver (Jake Lockett) snuffs his flame with his girlfriend. Amid this chaos, Dermot Mulroney's new chief, Dom Pascal, has settled in quite nicely at Firehouse 51, with his past and personal life becoming an obsession among Chi-Hards.

As the countdown to new Season 13 episodes continues, fans are perched to see what happens next within the walls of Firehouse 51. Find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 — and learn when all three One Chicago shows return — below.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, December 11, 2024? No, Chicago Fire is not airing a new episode tonight. All three One Chicago series are on a midseason hiatus. In the meantime, the winter hiatus is the perfect opportunity to rewatch all your favorite Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. RELATED: About Chicago Fire Season 13 - Premiere Date, Cast, News "We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Firehouse 51 O.G. David Eigenberg told NBC Insider. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."

When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return? New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 9/8c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.