Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (December 11, 2024)
Get details about when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 return on NBC.
Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been delivering the heat, but weekly watchers have been forced to slam the breaks during the midseason hiatus.
Boasting steamy romances and white-knuckled rescue missions, it's never a dull day for the first responders of Firehouse 51. Sure, they may be preoccupied with saving lives around the Windy City, but when the workday is done, some explosive drama has been firing off this season. Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Mouch (Christian Stolte) are both gunning for promotions; meanwhile, Violet (Hanako Greensmith) is in a new relationship just as her former fling and coworker Carver (Jake Lockett) snuffs his flame with his girlfriend. Amid this chaos, Dermot Mulroney's new chief, Dom Pascal, has settled in quite nicely at Firehouse 51, with his past and personal life becoming an obsession among Chi-Hards.
As the countdown to new Season 13 episodes continues, fans are perched to see what happens next within the walls of Firehouse 51. Find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 — and learn when all three One Chicago shows return — below.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight, December 11, 2024?
No, Chicago Fire is not airing a new episode tonight.
All three One Chicago series are on a midseason hiatus. In the meantime, the winter hiatus is the perfect opportunity to rewatch all your favorite Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Firehouse 51 O.G. David Eigenberg told NBC Insider. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."
When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return?
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
Stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire on Peacock, the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.
"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire fan favorite Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [series creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."