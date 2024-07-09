Remember when The Voice Coach set the internet ablaze in 2021 with his face ink?

Of Course Adam Levine Still Looks Gorgeous With a Face Tattoo

2021 was an action-packed year.

From the world slowly adapting to a post-pandemic society to The Voice's Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tying the knot to the Tokyo Summer Olympics that finally happened a year late — and everything in between — it was a year for the ages. It also included the moment when Adam Levine shocked the world by unveiling a face tattoo. (Yes, you read that correctly.)

In a November 30, 2021 Instagram Story (see here) posted by his wife, Behati Prinsloo, fans could clearly see a tattoo of a flower near Levine's left temple — and justifiably freaked out. After all, although Levine arguably boasts the best-looking ink of anyone in the music industry across his entire body, tattooing what looked to be a rose on his face was a whole new level of jaw-drop. That said, he still looked as handsome as ever. It's Adam Levine, people. He can't help it!

That said, the world was so stunned by this, Levine had to immediately set the record straight on social media.

"This message is for my mother," Levine explained during a follow-up Instagram video. "I do not have a tattoo on my face. For those that know me know that I'm too vain, I'm too f—ing vain to get a tattoo on my face. I'll tattoo the rest of this, but the face has got to stay the same."

As it turns out, the tattoo was only temporary — but nonetheless iconic.

Adam Levine returns to The Voice in Season 27

Adam Levine visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 09, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Levine and his flawless falsetto are returning to The Voice for Season 27.

He'll be looking for a fourth win (he previously was a Coach from Seasons 1-16), but Levine's competition will be fierce. Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and a returning John Legend will join Levine for what is shaping up to be one of the most-anticipated seasons ever.

"Season 27, yes, I'm coming back, I'm so excited," Levine said on social media after news broke. "I cannot wait. I'm well-rested. I'm ready to go. I'm a little nervous — [well] I'm not nervous, but I'm so excited."

"It's going to be great, and I can't wait," he continued. "It's going to be awesome, let's go! Team Adam is back. I feel bad for the other teams. Let's go. Season 27's going to be different. Yeah, I'm back! I'm really excited, everybody. Voice fam, here we come. Let's go!"