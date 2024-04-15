Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Are Such a Glam Couple in Coordinated Red Carpet Looks

Shakira on Her New Album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran and Crushing World Records with Bizarrap

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, served fabulous, twinning looks on the red carpet.

On April 13, Levine and Prinsloo attended the Breakthrough Prize Honors Ceremony at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles together. There, Prinsloo stunned in a long, pinstripe black dress while Levine rocked a matching sleek suit.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo at the Breakthrough Prize Honors Ceremony

The next day, Levine took to Instagram to share a candid snapshot of himself and Prinsloo having a special moment together in what appears to be a hotel room. In the photo, Levine sports a big grin on his face while Prinsloo casually lounges on the bed.

"Vibeacious," Levine captioned the post.

See the moment here.

The Breakthrough Prize is an annual award that "shines a spotlight on scientists and their groundbreaking work, to celebrate their achievements and inspire the next generation," according to the organization's website. Other stars in attendance during the ceremony were Alicia Keys, Orlando Bloom: To The Edge star Orlando Bloom and wife Katy Perry, and more.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Levine is clearly a fan of coordinating outfits with his wife. Back in 2021, the former The Voice Coach (Seasons 1-16) shared an Instagram photo of himself proudly sporting a tie-dye dress in solidarity with Prinsloo, and their daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. In the snapshot, the family all hold hands and pose facing gorgeous scenery while wearing matching pink and white attire.

''Girls just wanna have fun 💅🏻'' Levine captioned the post.

Adam Levine's wife and kids

Levine wed model Prinsloo in 2014, and the two have been lovingly growing their family ever since. Dusty Rose was born in 2016, and they welcomed Gio Grace two years later. As for their 1-year-old son, his name has not been revealed.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In a December 2023 interview with People, the ''Sugar'' singer opened up about what being a husband and father means to him.

"I don't know how you can have a better life. I’m lucky enough to do what I love professionally, but also have the greatest personal life and family I could ever ask for,” the rock star said while discussing his band Maroon 5's Las Vegas residency. "And having kids and a wonderful wife, and just that life that I cling so much to. I love it so much.”

He continued: “[Family] means more than my career. But at the same time, having both is just a gift. And I think you don't appreciate s--- like that until you get a little older… As the years go on, I just get sappier and more sentimental about it. I love it so damn much.”