What to Know About Orlando Bloom's Lovely Family with Fiancée Katy Perry

While Orlando Bloom has proven with his upcoming documentary Orlando Bloom: To the Edge that he is a true adventure-enthusiast, the actor also has a sentimental, family-oriented side to him as well. The proud father of two children, Bloom is currently engaged to pop superstar Katy Perry. Read all about his partner and children, below.

All about Orlando Bloom and his fiancée Katy Perry

Bloom and Perry met in 2016 at the Golden Globes afterparty, and have been going strong ever since. The two got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 in a super romantic way, as Perry told the story about how Bloom proposed when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"It was very sweet. It was Valentine's Day. We went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter," the “Firework” singer said.

She continued: "We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] — my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well."

By March 2020, Perry confirmed that she was expecting a baby with Bloom. “I am excited. We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” she announced on an Instagram Live. “And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s... I guess that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together to each other.”

The gender of the baby was revealed a month later, and in an August 2020 interview with TODAY, Bloom raved about how proud he is of his fiancée during her pregnancy.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety

“I couldn’t be more impressed with her,” Bloom said of Perry, adding that he is excited to be a “girl dad.”

In a 2023 interview with Flaunt, Bloom opened up about what he loves the most about his relationship with Perry now that the two share a child together. “I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment," he said.

To celebrate Perry’s first Mother’s Day in 2021, Bloom shared a hilarious photo of him holding a fish that had been edited to look like Perry as a mermaid.

“Got myself a real catch. 🐠 ❤️Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day 🌼” he wrote on Instagram.

Orlando Bloom's kids

Daisy Bloom

Bloom and Perry’s 3-year-old daughter, adorably named Daisy Bloom, was welcomed in 2020. The couple announced the news via Instagram by asking that fans donate to UNICEF. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they wrote in the caption.

Perry later told Kimmel that Bloom was amazingly supportive during the delivery process. “He was there and he was so wonderful, and just holding my hand and looking into my eyes," she said.

When Bloom appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show a few months later, he talked about how smitten he is with his newborn baby girl. “It’s funny, when she first came out I was like, ‘Oh it’s me, it’s mini me,’ and then fortunately she’s got those Katy blues, which was perfect. And then she sort of looked like my mom,” he beamed.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The actor also opened up to People in 2021 about what he’s learned from fatherhood. "As I'm growing older, I'm realizing just being present in the moment is attained also just through breathing and being in front of my beautiful baby daughter," he told the outlet. "I've got way more at stake today than I've ever had before, in terms of my family."

Bloom is totally a dedicated girl dad, as he posted pictures of him decorating Daisy’s nursery with, you guessed it, daisies.

Since then, the tot has proven to have a firecracker personality, taking after both her parents.

"Daisy is great," Perry told People in 2022. "She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out."

"It's amazing to see everything new again through a toddler's eyes," she added.

Flynn Copeland

Along with Daisy, Bloom also has a 13-year-old son named Flynn Copeland, who he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Although Bloom has elected to keep his oldest mainly out of the limelight, the actor shared on This Morning in 2017 that Flynn is a big fan of his movies, especially Pirates of the Caribbean.

That year, Bloom shared an emotional Instagram post of the two spending quality bonding time together.

“Mighty monday the morning mash up...these moments at 6am 🤣before the storm of #mondays 👊🏻when I was a boy I dreamed of creating a kingdom to share and balance love with life career and everything in between something I didn't fully comprehend till my son opened my heart🙌🏻could not be more grateful #myboy and that #evolution🙏🏻,” Bloom captioned the candid photo.