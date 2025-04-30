Reba McEntire's Hair Looks Way Different in Junior High Yearbook Photo

Is there anything more honest than a yearbook photo?

In a March 2015 Instagram post, Reba McEntire turned back the clock and shared a photo of herself from way back: It was her junior high yearbook picture. Some quick math reveals that the undated photo is from the late 1960s, so that would peg McEntire in her early teens. There are so many things about this photo that are authentically Reba, from her smile to her eyes, while the only thing that doesn't look familiar is her hairstyle.

"Jr. High:))))). #tbt #throwbackthurs," she wrote in a caption.

While young McEntire sported her natural red locks back in her junior high days, her hairstyle differs from her iconic curls that have become synonymous with the Queen of Country Music for decades.

Fans can add this photo to the ever-expanding list of ways the Happy's Place star has styled her hair throughout her career — and who knows? Maybe this hairstyle will make a comeback one day.

We can't get enough of McEntire's vintage photos from her childhood. Whether it's pictures alongside her mother in the kitchen growing up or a fascinating look into her junior high era, these throwback photos never disappoint.

Reba McEntire talks about embracing herself at a young age: "I'm just me"

The former Voice Coach embraced how she looked early in life. In an illuminating April 2024 E! News interview, the 70-year-old revealed that, like many of us, she was a victim of comparison growing up, with her not-yet-famous red hair often making her feel like an outsider among her friends.

"I was pale, [had] lots of freckles and frizzy hair," McEntire explained. "And my girlfriends had long, black, straight, beautiful round curls. Another girlfriend could tan easily, so I'd lay out with her, and she would get brown as a biscuit — and I'd be blistered."

Like most role models, McEntire saw through the differences between her and the company she kept and decided never to shy away from who she was, even if it meant she'd never get as tan as her girlfriends.

"I finally figured it out: I'm not supposed to be like them — I'm just me," McEntire continued. "It took me a long time to accept that and realize that it set me free."

Decades later, the country music legend is one of the world's most recognizable and well-loved artists. We're not sure even McEntire herself could've predicted that.