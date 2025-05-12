What Time Do The Voice Live Semi-Finals Start on NBC? (May 12, 2025)

Here's when to tune in for The Voice's first night of Live Shows.

We're one step closer to crowning a winner of The Voice Season 27. And even more exciting, the shows from now through the end of the season will be live, bringing you real-time performances and results. Here's when to tune in.

The Voice Live Semi-Finals start May 12

On Monday, May 12, NBC will broadcast the Live Semi-Final performances starting at 8/7c. Make sure to tune in so that you can vote for your favorite Artist to make it to the next round of the competition!

May 13 brings a recap and results

The next day, Tuesday May 13, NBC will air a one-hour recap of the previous night's performances at 8/7c, followed by a live one-hour results show, kicking off at 9/8c. If you're looking to catch up, episodes are always available the next day on Peacock.

Will Adam Levine reclaim his crown?

Season 27 marks the return of OG Coach Adam Levine. According to Host Carson Daly, Levine is the most competitive Coach in the show's history. “He might have sold one of his children to win a season over Blake [Shelton] if he could have," Daly revealed in 2022.

Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend and Michael Buble on The Voice Season 27, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

But he's got stiff competition in the form of brand new Coach Kelsea Ballerini, hungry for her first win. "[By joining The Voice], I’ve been able to truly find that validity in the work that I've gotten to do and the success that I've had. I knew that if I ever got to be in the seat on The Voice, it would really help me step into the fact that I have been around for 10 years and I have had ebbs and flows and hits and flops and literally everything in between. I've learned from that, and I would like to share that knowledge," the singer-songwriter recently told People.

And she's coming at the competition from the "best place" of her life, telling the outlet that, at this moment, "Mentally, physically; career-wise, heart-wise — I feel steady." Levine better watch out! Longtime Coach John Legend and reigning champion Michael Bublé might put up some decent competition as well...

