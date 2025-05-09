Why 4 Former Voice Coaches Will Be in the Season 27 Finale—Including Blake Shelton

Bublé and Adam Can't Stop Goofing Off And More Hilarious Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Season 27 Live Finale is a two-night event, kicking off with performances on Monday, May 19 at 8/7c on NBC.

It all comes down to this. After months of blood, sweat, tears and falsetto, The Voice Season 27 is about to crown its winner. Will it be a country crooner from Team Kelsea? One of Coach Michael Bublé's jazz singers? Will the return of Adam Levine shake things up, or is EGOT winner John Legend about to take the prize? Here's when to tune in to find out.

The Voice Season 27 Live Finale Night 1

Tune in to NBC on Monday, May 19 at 8/7c to watch the Top 8 Artists' final performances. Expect some Coach performances, too! The episode runs two hours long.

The Voice Season 27 Live Finale Night 2

The results show airs the very next night on Tuesday, May 20. This season, Host Carson Daly will host a recap of the previous night's performances starting at 8/7c. Then at 9/8c, he will take us into the Live Finale, and we will crown the winner of The Voice Season 27.

The May 20th episode will feature special performances from Alicia Keys ft. Amanda Reid, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Foreigner, James Bay ft. Sheryl Crow, Joe Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, and Bryce Leatherwood. (That's four former Coaches of The Voice!)

Coaches Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Adam Levine will perform special duets with their final Artists, as well.

Sonofrio Vasquez won Season 26 with Coach Michael Bublé

Not only was this the first at-bat for Bublé, who only joined the Coaches last season, it was the first time a Filipino-American Artist had won the competition. Speaking exclusively to NBC Insider, the pair beamed with pride recalling how much Vasquez’s win meant to the Southeast Asian community.

"There is a whole country watching this like a Super Bowl, no joke," Bublé said with pride. "And what's more interesting is that it wasn't just the Philippines. It was Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, people in China. There were people everywhere that saw themselves in this kid and it's very cool. He can't believe it."

Sofronio Vasquez and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 26 Episode 19B "Live Finale Part 2”. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

"I know how much work he put into making sure that every move was thought out. I know, because this is what I do. I knew what it meant to him, and I could tell by the work ethic, the ambition and God-given talent that this was gonna happen for him,” Bublé added of their journey together.

"I put my trust in him," Vasquez said of his Coach. "I don't know where am I going tonight, but tomorrow, probably I'm gonna call him just asking that."

“I think it lands some more in faith," Bublé predicted of Vasquez's future sound. "I think he's a soul singer honestly. When you go look at somebody like Bruno Mars, or Adele, they are people that sing pop music, but it has that edge of a little gospel, a little soul. I think that's a really exciting thing for a young guy like this to start finding. And by the way, I'm still finding myself. And it's such a cool way to grow as an artist."

