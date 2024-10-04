Adam Levine's 9 Best Music Collaborations You've Been Singing for Years

When the The Voice Coach isn't belting out with Maroon 5, he's releasing hit after hit with other music icons.

After leaving The Voice in 2019 to spend more time with his family, Adam Levine is officially back as a Coach for Season 27, alongside John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini. For the first 16 seasons, the Maroon 5 frontman was a constant fixture on the series, all while releasing new hits of his own year after year.

Levine’s discography features collaborations with rappers, pop stars, and even Artists he Coached on The Voice. Indeed, Levine, who shares three children with his wife model Behati Prinsloo, has been featured on so many songs throughout his career, it’s nearly impossible to choose a select few as his best.

Read on to revisit some of Levine’s most popular and recognizable music collaborations to date.

Kanye West and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 perform onstage during "45 At Night" on June 18, 2007 in New York City. Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images

Kanye West ft. Adam Levine: "Heard 'Em Say"

Levine has described his collaboration on "Heard 'Em Say" with Kanye West in 2005 as his favorite. "Kanye had this thing that he had written and I had this hook that I had written," he said in a behind-the-scenes interview for The Voice in 2018. "It just worked out perfectly. It was awesome."

50 Cent ft. Adam Levine and Eminem: "My Life"

Levine's pop vocals kick off this track with 50 Cent and Eminem about fame and the difficulties of living in the spotlight. Released in 2012, Levine also wrote "My Life" with the two rappers, as well as Symbolyc One, and Herb Rooney. "It's kind of a metaphor for us running for our lives," Eminem told MTV News in 2012. "Personal lives and from fame, everything that goes with the game."

Gym Class Heroes ft. Adam Levine: "Stereo Hearts"

Levine singing "My heart's a stereo" was a radio staple when Gym Class Heroes released the 2011 hit, "Stereo Hearts." The band’s drummer Matt McGinley told Billboard the band had been following Levine and Maroon 5 since they released their first album, Songs About Jane, in 2002. "So to have [Levine] on there was a really cool thing," McGinley said. "It kind of brings it full circle in a way."

Maroon 5 ft. Christina Aguilera: "Moves Like Jagger"

Before they were Coaches on The Voice together, Levine teamed up with Christina Aguilera on Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger." The song was a certified hit when it was first released in 2010 and even caught Mick Jagger’s attention. Levine said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2024 that it was "really surreal" to see the Rolling Stones frontman post a video of himself dancing to the song more than a decade later.

R. City ft. Adam Levine: "Locked Away"

You can really hear Levine's unique vocal range in R. City’s 2015 reggae pop hit "Locked Away." The hip hop duo from the Virgin Islands, brothers Theron and Timothy Thomas, told the New York Post the song was inspired by their own life experience of their father going to prison. "Our mother kept faith in him, visited him in jail, and they're still together today after 38 years," Timothy Thomas told the outlet.

Jason Derulo ft. Adam Levine: "Lifestyle"

Levine and Jason Derulo released the catchy bop "Lifestyle" in January 2021, years before Derulo dropped his fifth album Nu King in February 2024. When the song first came out, Derulo posted a photo of himself and Levine, saying this was the start of a "new era."

Lil Wayne ft. Adam Levine: "Trust Nobody"

In Lil Wayne’s “Trust Nobody” on his 2020 album Funeral, Levine sings throughout the song, including a tweaked version of a well-known Christian prayer in the pre-chorus. This isn't the first time Levine and Lil Wayne's vocals have appeared on a track together; the rapper recorded a remixed version of R. City’s "Locked Away" in 2015 that features the duo and Levine.

Slash ft. Adam Levine: "Gotten"

In 2012, Slash and Levine released an emotional music video for their song "Gotten" to help raise money for youth experiencing homelessness. Slash told MusicRadar he approached Levine about the song. "I thought Adam wasn't going to be sure about it. But I went to his house and he actually liked it a lot and he wrote the perfect vocal for it," he said. "He sings like an angel on it."

PJ Morton ft. Adam Levine: "Heavy"

Friends supporting friends! Levine sings alongside PJ Morton, Maroon 5 keyboardist and vocalist, in "Heavy." The band's lead guitarist and vocalist James Valentine also appears on the track. Morton released "Heavy" as a single on Following My First Mind, his first solo EP. But don't worry, the band is still very much together. In April 2024, Levine revealed on SiriusXM’s Morning Mash Up, "We're definitely making a record, we're definitely making new music."