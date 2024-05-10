You’ll Blush Reading the Lyrics to Adam Levine & Christina Aguilera’s Sexy Duet

You've definitely heard it before. We'll give you a hint: A Rolling Stones member is in the name!

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and pop queen Christina Aguilera were both original Coaches on The Voice when the singing competition premiered in 2011. But the show wasn't their first collaboration. In 2010, Maroon 5 released "Moves Like Jagger (ft. Christina Aguilera)," an upbeat song about dancing...after dark. And the lyrics are a bit spicier than you remember.

Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera's duet "Moves Like Jagger" is surprisingly sexy

Christina Aguilera poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Adam Levine attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage; Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Like all good lyrics, the words to "Moves Like Jagger" can be interpreted a few different ways. The titular moves could be on the dance floor, for instance, and "my ego is big" could refer to an ego. Maybe "take me by the tongue" is about kissing, and the car metaphor is just that.

On the other hand: Maybe the double entendres are double entendre-ing here. After all, at one point Aguilera sings for her suitor to, "Head to toe, ooh, baby, rub me right, yeah." And maybe the "moves like Jagger" go beyond the club, if you catch our drift. Keep all that in mind while you listen to the song, and you may find yourself blushing as you bop your head to the beat.

The lyrics to "Moves Like Jagger" by Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera

You shoot for the stars

If it feels right

And in for my heart

If you feel like

Can take me away, and make it okay

I swear I'll behave

You wanted control

Sure we waited

I put on a show

Now I make it

You say I'm a kid

My ego is big

I don't give a sh*t

And it goes like this

Take me by the tongue

And I'll know you

Kiss me til you're drunk

And I'll show you

You want the moves like Jagger

I got the moves like Jagger

I got the mo-o-oves like Jagger

I don't even try to control you

Look into my eyes and I'll own you

You with the moves like Jagger

I got the moves like Jagger

I got the mo-o-oves like Jagger

Baby it's hard

And it feels like you're broken and scarred

Nothing feels right

But when you're with me

I'll make you believe

That I've got the key

So get in the car

We can ride it

Wherever you want

Get inside it

And you want to stir

But I'm shifting gears

I'll take it from here

And it goes like this

Take me by the tongue

And I'll know you

Kiss me til you're drunk

And I'll show you

You want the moves like Jagger

I got the moves like Jagger

I got the mo-o-oves like Jagger

I don't even try to control you

Look into my eyes and I'll own you

You with the moves like Jagger

I got the moves like Jagger

I got the mo-o-oves like Jagger

Uh, you wanna know how to make me smile?

Take control, own me just for the night (Ah)

And if I share my secret, you're gonna have to keep it (Shh)

Nobody else can see this (Ah, uh)

So watch and learn, I won't show you twice

Head to toe, ooh, baby, rub me right, yeah

And if I share my secret, you're gonna have to keep it

Nobody else can see this, hey, hey, hey, yeah

And it goes like this

Take me by the tongue

And I'll know you

Kiss me til you're drunk

And I'll show you

You want the moves like Jagger

I got the moves like Jagger

I got the mo-o-oves ... like Jagger

I don't even try to control you

Look into my eyes and I'll own you

You with the moves like Jagger

I got the moves like Jagger

I got the mo-o-oves like Jagger

