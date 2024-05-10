Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
You’ll Blush Reading the Lyrics to Adam Levine & Christina Aguilera’s Sexy Duet
You've definitely heard it before. We'll give you a hint: A Rolling Stones member is in the name!
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and pop queen Christina Aguilera were both original Coaches on The Voice when the singing competition premiered in 2011. But the show wasn't their first collaboration. In 2010, Maroon 5 released "Moves Like Jagger (ft. Christina Aguilera)," an upbeat song about dancing...after dark. And the lyrics are a bit spicier than you remember.
RELATED: Adam Levine Says His Daughters Are "Historians" When It Comes to Maroon 5's Music
Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera's duet "Moves Like Jagger" is surprisingly sexy
Like all good lyrics, the words to "Moves Like Jagger" can be interpreted a few different ways. The titular moves could be on the dance floor, for instance, and "my ego is big" could refer to an ego. Maybe "take me by the tongue" is about kissing, and the car metaphor is just that.
On the other hand: Maybe the double entendres are double entendre-ing here. After all, at one point Aguilera sings for her suitor to, "Head to toe, ooh, baby, rub me right, yeah." And maybe the "moves like Jagger" go beyond the club, if you catch our drift. Keep all that in mind while you listen to the song, and you may find yourself blushing as you bop your head to the beat.
The lyrics to "Moves Like Jagger" by Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera
You shoot for the stars
If it feels right
And in for my heart
If you feel like
Can take me away, and make it okay
I swear I'll behave
You wanted control
Sure we waited
I put on a show
Now I make it
You say I'm a kid
My ego is big
I don't give a sh*t
And it goes like this
Take me by the tongue
And I'll know you
Kiss me til you're drunk
And I'll show you
You want the moves like Jagger
I got the moves like Jagger
I got the mo-o-oves like Jagger
I don't even try to control you
Look into my eyes and I'll own you
You with the moves like Jagger
I got the moves like Jagger
I got the mo-o-oves like Jagger
Baby it's hard
And it feels like you're broken and scarred
Nothing feels right
But when you're with me
I'll make you believe
That I've got the key
So get in the car
We can ride it
Wherever you want
Get inside it
And you want to stir
But I'm shifting gears
I'll take it from here
And it goes like this
Take me by the tongue
And I'll know you
Kiss me til you're drunk
And I'll show you
You want the moves like Jagger
I got the moves like Jagger
I got the mo-o-oves like Jagger
I don't even try to control you
Look into my eyes and I'll own you
You with the moves like Jagger
I got the moves like Jagger
I got the mo-o-oves like Jagger
Uh, you wanna know how to make me smile?
Take control, own me just for the night (Ah)
And if I share my secret, you're gonna have to keep it (Shh)
Nobody else can see this (Ah, uh)
So watch and learn, I won't show you twice
Head to toe, ooh, baby, rub me right, yeah
And if I share my secret, you're gonna have to keep it
Nobody else can see this, hey, hey, hey, yeah
And it goes like this
Take me by the tongue
And I'll know you
Kiss me til you're drunk
And I'll show you
You want the moves like Jagger
I got the moves like Jagger
I got the mo-o-oves ... like Jagger
I don't even try to control you
Look into my eyes and I'll own you
You with the moves like Jagger
I got the moves like Jagger
I got the mo-o-oves like Jagger
RELATED: The Voice Season 1 Coaches' 1st-Ever Group Performance Is Beyond Electric