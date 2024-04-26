Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Grace VanderWaal's Cover of "This Love" by Maroon 5 Is Full of Soul (VIDEO)
The America's Got Talent Season 11 winner did a nuanced take on the throwback tune.
America's Got Talent Season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal just covered one of Maroon 5's first hits, "This Love," in her own unique way.
During her version, she strummed on her acoustic guitar and used her distinct, smoky voice underneath moody lighting.
What to know about "This Love" by Maroon 5
Released as the second single single off the band's debut album Songs About Jane in 2002, "This Love" reached the number 5 position on the Billboard US Hot 100 charts.
In 2022, Billboard named the track as the second best Maroon 5 song. "The radio staple channeled the funk of James Brown, [and] the soul of Stevie Wonder," the outlet wrote.
The lyrics to "This Love" by Maroon 5
I was so high, I did not recognize
The fire burning in her eyes
The chaos that controlled my mind
Whispered goodbye as she got on a plane
Never to return again but always in my heart, oh
This love has taken its toll on me
She said goodbye too many times before
And her heart is breakin' in front of me
And I have no choice
'Cause I won't say goodbye anymore
I tried my best to feed her appetite
Keep her coming every night
So hard to keep her satisfied, oh
Kept playing love like it was just a game
Pretending to feel the same
Then turn around and leave again, but uh-oh
This love has taken its toll on me
She said goodbye too many times before
And her heart is breakin' in front of me
And I have no choice
'Cause I won't say goodbye anymore
I'll fix these broken things, repair your broken wings
And make sure everything's all right (it's all right, it's all right)
My pressure on your hips, I'm sinking my fingertips
Every inch of you
Because I know that's what you want me to do
This love has taken its toll on me
She said goodbye too many times before
Her heart is breakin' in front of me
And I have no choice
'Cause I won't say goodbye anymore
This love has taken its toll on me
She said goodbye too many times before
And my heart is breakin' in front of me
And she said goodbye too many times before
This love has taken its toll on me
She said goodbye too many times before
And her heart is breakin' in front of me
And I have no choice
'Cause I won't say goodbye anymore