Grace VanderWaal's Cover of "This Love" by Maroon 5 Is Full of Soul (VIDEO)

The America's Got Talent Season 11 winner did a nuanced take on the throwback tune.

America's Got Talent Season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal just covered one of Maroon 5's first hits, "This Love," in her own unique way.

During her version, she strummed on her acoustic guitar and used her distinct, smoky voice underneath moody lighting.

Listen to the cover later down in this post.

What to know about "This Love" by Maroon 5

Released as the second single single off the band's debut album Songs About Jane in 2002, "This Love" reached the number 5 position on the Billboard US Hot 100 charts.

In 2022, Billboard named the track as the second best Maroon 5 song. "The radio staple channeled the funk of James Brown, [and] the soul of Stevie Wonder," the outlet wrote.

The lyrics to "This Love" by Maroon 5

I was so high, I did not recognize

The fire burning in her eyes

The chaos that controlled my mind

Whispered goodbye as she got on a plane

Never to return again but always in my heart, oh

This love has taken its toll on me

She said goodbye too many times before

And her heart is breakin' in front of me

And I have no choice

'Cause I won't say goodbye anymore

I tried my best to feed her appetite

Keep her coming every night

So hard to keep her satisfied, oh

Kept playing love like it was just a game

Pretending to feel the same

Then turn around and leave again, but uh-oh

This love has taken its toll on me

She said goodbye too many times before

And her heart is breakin' in front of me

And I have no choice

'Cause I won't say goodbye anymore

I'll fix these broken things, repair your broken wings

And make sure everything's all right (it's all right, it's all right)

My pressure on your hips, I'm sinking my fingertips

Every inch of you

Because I know that's what you want me to do

This love has taken its toll on me

She said goodbye too many times before

Her heart is breakin' in front of me

And I have no choice

'Cause I won't say goodbye anymore

This love has taken its toll on me

She said goodbye too many times before

And my heart is breakin' in front of me

And she said goodbye too many times before

This love has taken its toll on me

She said goodbye too many times before

And her heart is breakin' in front of me

And I have no choice

'Cause I won't say goodbye anymore