Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 | Official Trailer | The Banker Turns Up the Heat

As DONDI fans know, the new mysterious Banker will always be watching.

Who Is the Banker on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2?

Joe Manganiello takes on his hosting duties once again in Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 with 14 competitive islanders ready to compete for a life-changing cash prize. Beyond loving reality game shows himself and keeping tabs on everyone, one of Manganiello’s major responsibilities on the show is to act as an intermediary between a mysterious Banker and the Contestants.

RELATED: What to Know About Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

Reality TV veterans Parvati Shallow, Dr. Will Kirby, and David Genat are among the Season 2 Contestants who will scour the private jungle island for hidden briefcases containing up to $200 million in cash prizes. Deal or No Deal Island fans can expect an action-packed season full of challenges, fiery confrontations, the series’ first showmance, and an epic reveal of the new Banker.

Parvati Shallow, Dr. Will Kirby and David Genat for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Read on for everything we know so far about the Banker behind Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 and when their identity will be revealed.

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2? The Banker’s identity is a mystery right now, so you’ll need to tune in to find out! For now, however, we do know that the devious new Banker is a woman who’s ready to put this season’s islanders “through the ringer as she searches for her perfect protégé,” the official show description reveals.



Just like in Deal or No Deal Island Season 1, the mysterious Banker will always be watching the game unfold from afar and ready to raise the stakes as Manganiello acts as a middle man between her and the Contestants. As Manganiello told NBC Insider about the new Banker, "We’ve tried to make a concerted effort to choose Bankers — yes, there’s a new Banker this season — that have roots in Deal or No Deal. To choose Bankers that make sense in terms of Deal or No Deal canon. And that’s all I’ll say, because there’s gonna be some fun surprises this year in terms of the Banker and people are gonna learn some things. You’ll just have to hang in there and see what I mean."

RELATED: Meet the Cast of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

When will the Banker on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 be revealed? The identity of the Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Banker will be revealed during the finale episode.

Amy McCoy, Jordan Fowler, and Joe Manganiello appear on Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 Episode 12 "Can You Beat The Banker?". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Who was the Banker on Deal or No Deal Island Season 1? Howie Mandel, the original Host of Deal or No Deal, revealed his identity during the Season 1 finale in May 2024. The season’s winner, Jordan Fowler, lit a flare and signaled the Banker to reveal himself. “This is the moment where I get to meet the Banker, who has been toying with us this entire game,” Fowler said as Mandel flew in on his helicopter. After defeating Amy McCoy in the final challenge and facing off with the Banker, Fowler ultimately walked away with a whopping $1.23 million.

Howie Mandel appears on Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 Episode 12 "Can You Beat The Banker?". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

How to watch Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 premieres with a two-hour episode on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC. After the premiere, brand new episodes will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

While you wait for new episodes, be sure to check out the Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob. Each week, Season 1 islander and veteran reality TV star “Boston” Rob Mariano, who also competed on several Survivor seasons and The Amazing Race, will sit down with eliminated players to discuss gameplay and drama on the island. The aftershow will also air never-before-seen footage from the show.

RELATED: A Timeline of the Unexpected Friendship Between Reality Show Legends Parvati Shallow & Boston Rob

You can stream the Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob on Wednesdays on Peacock, starting on January 8.