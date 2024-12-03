Jesse L. Martin and the Cast Team Up for a Personality Quiz | The Irrational | NBC

Mercer's Team Debates the Pros and Cons of Getting Soaked with Fish Guts | The Irrational | NBC

Mercer's Team Debates the Pros and Cons of Getting Soaked with Fish Guts | The Irrational | NBC

Here’s When New Episodes of The Irrational Return in 2025

NBC's riveting drama The Irrational has quickly captured viewers with its unique blend of psychological thrills and high-stakes investigations, and viewers are eager for more gripping episodes from Season 2.

How to Watch Watch The Irrational Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Starring the charismatic Jesse L. Martin as behavioral science expert Dr. Alec Mercer, the series delves into the fascinating complexities of human decision-making and has kept audiences on the edge of their seats with its engrossing storylines. Mercer's unparalleled expertise in psychology allows him to expertly untangle perplexing mysteries, leading him to team up with local law enforcement. Whether he's consulting on criminal investigations or exposing corporate conspiracies, Mercer's insights provide an intriguing lens into the human mind. Each week, fans of The Irrational navigate a range of scenarios as Mercer uncovers the truth about some of the most mind-boggling cases.

RELATED: The 2024-2025 NBC Midseason Schedule Is Here: All the Shows Premiering

Season 2 of The Irrational has raised the stakes as Mercer and his dedicated team handle whatever baffling case comes their way and fans are on the edge of their seats to see what happens next. Get the details about when The Irrational will return in 2025, below.

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) and Kylie (Travina Springer) appear in The Irrational Season 1 Episode 11 "Reciprocity". Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

When will new episodes of The Irrational return on NBC? Season 2 of The Irrational will resume on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 10/9c on NBC. "We are so lucky and privileged to have Jesse Martin playing the role of Alec," showrunner and executive producer Arika Lisanne Mittman told NBC Insider ahead of Season 2. "When I first wrote this character, there was a character I wrote on paper and there's what Jesse brought to it and those two things put together have just created magic and I'm so grateful to have him. He's wonderful to work with. He's really a gift to all of us."

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) appears in Season 2 Episode 1 of The Irrational. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC