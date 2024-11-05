Season 2 of the show is well underway — but it will have a brief hiatus.

It looks like we'll be getting a small break from Dr. Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin).

Season 2 of NBC's procedural, The Irrational, is well underway. After getting kidnapped in the season's premiere, week-after-week we've seen Alec use his unique aptitude for behavioral science to solve confounding cases. However, fans will have to wait a little while longer to see what he's up to next.

Read more below for everything you need to know:

Is The Irrational on tonight, November 5? No, a new episode of The Irrational Season 2 is not airing tonight due to NBC News' 2024 presidential election coverage.

Beginning at 5 p.m. ET, NBC will air live electoral results and analysis as voters cast their ballots across the country. The network will also carry any acceptance and concession speeches the candidates may give after the race is called.

There will also be coverage on NBC News NOW, NBC's 24/7 YouTube stream. In addition, Peacock will host three live streams of election coverage: NBC News Now, Kornacki Cam with Steve Kornacki, and Election Results and Balance of Power Map.

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin ) and Rose Dinshaw (Karen David) on The Irrational Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

When will The Irrational come back? The series will return with new episodes beginning Tuesday, November 5 with Season 2, Episode 5's "Anatomy of a Fall."

The synopsis for the episode reads, "Simon's mother asks Alec to help stop a suicide contagion when a third student death strikes the campus; Alec asks Marisa to help when he thinks there might be more to the case; Phoebe struggles with her next career move."

How to watch The Irrational

The psychological crime procedural airs every Tuesday at 10/9c on NBC. You can stream new episodes on Peacock the morning after they air.

