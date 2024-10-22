Travina Springer Reveals "Conflict" Is in Kylie's Future on The Irrational

When watching Jesse L. Martin's Dr. Alec Mercer on NBC's The Irrational, you'll often find Travina Springer (Ms. Marvel) sharing the screen alongside him as Alec's sister, Kylie. And thankfully, we're now seeing even more of her.

How to Watch Watch The Irrational Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In the premiere season of the procedural, Kylie was a the software engineer younger sibling who opened up her apartment to Alec following his divorce from Marisa (Maara Hill). Now in Season 2, Kylie has been hired as an independent contractor with the FBI and works even closer with her brother, now acting as both his colleague and closest confidant.

With Kylie graduating from her home office, NBC Insider caught up with Singer about her character's fresh new role and what we can expect this season.

Travina Springer talks The Irrational

RELATED: Why Alec Let Himself Get Abducted During The Irrational Season 2 Premiere

NBC Insider: What's it like to have Kylie be in a new role and be a bigger part of the team for the show this season?

Travina Springer: I really enjoy having the challenge of Kylie's contention with her new position. You know, she has a complicated relationship with law enforcement as we saw, also, in the last season. And I think it's just very interesting as an actor to place someone who has to make choices and deal with that and navigate what that world is and what that new role is and what that means for them. Also, I think it's really fun... I am excited that the showrunner really wanted Kylie to be even more involved in this season or getting involved in the cases and getting outside. So we got to use the FBI as a vehicle for that, and it's just really fun getting to play with these people. I mean, sometimes we're having too much fun.

Kylie (Travina Springer) appears in The Irrational Season 2 Episode 3. Photo: James Dittiger/NBC

She's such a fun personality that really pops off the screen. So it's nice to see that dynamic with the other actors and characters, in addition to Jesse.

He is amazing, and he is so easy to play off. I think one thing I really love about Kylie is that she's extremely confident in what she does. She's confident in general, how she moves in the world and takes up space. I love that about her. But even with her skillset and her work, she's good and she knows it and so she's not, she doesn't shy away from that. So I think we're gonna really get to see that expanded on, like Kylie when the pressure's on, like she shines, and she can do her thing.

I just love that, you know? 'Cause sometimes women have to be apologetic about how good they are.

The writers have done a really lovely job this season of showcasing what a relationship can look like between former sister-in-laws after a divorce. ” Travina Springer

What's coming this season for her? Can you tell me anything else?

She's gonna have conflict, internal conflict, with what this new role is. We're also going to see more of her wonderful relationship with her and Alec. And what we're also gonna explore is her relationship with Marisa, which I think is just really lovely. The writers have done a really lovely job this season of showcasing what a relationship can look like between former sister-in-laws after a divorce.

They're sisters, that didn't stop just because the marriage ended. So I think that has been really fun to play. Maara Hill is a, like, wonderful actress and human. We have a lot of fun, and just the audience is gonna see a little bit more of that and also Kylie's personal side a little bit outside of work and family.

Kylie (Travina Springer) and Marisa (Maahra Hill) appear in The Irrational Season 2 Episode 3. Photo: James Dittiger/NBC

Since Season 1, Kylie really stands out from the rest of the cast with her vibrant colors and prints. Do you have any input in her wardrobe at all?

I'll say I am so lucky and spoiled that I get to wear the colors because I love that. Yes, there is often overlap between myself and Kylie. Everything from the hair color is Travina, which we were able to keep for Kylie.

Kate Vain is our costumer and our costume designer, and she is fantastic. And there's a lot of collaboration that I get to have with this role, and I really love that. And I'm, like, as long as they keep letting me get away with the brightness in the FBI... I think like the way she dresses and all that just tells a story about who she is again, and her confidence and how she moves in the world. So I'm really glad that the audience gets to see that.