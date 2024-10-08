Why Alec Let Himself Get Abducted During The Irrational Season 2 Premiere

Jesse L. Martin Catches Fans Up on the Cases of Season 1 | The Irrational | NBC

Would you do anything for love? After The Irrational's heart-pumping Season 2 premiere, it seems like Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) would.

Fans know that in the Season 1 finale, Alec's girlfriend Rose (Karen David) was abducted while on her way to a date with him. "Collateral Damage" (Season 2, Episode 1) picks up where we left off, with Alec enlisting the help of FBI agent Marisa (Maahra Hill) and his sister Kylie (Travina Springer) to find Rose.

Eventually it's discovered that she was taken by a private military contractor named Gavin who figured out that Rose — a former MI-6 agent — was a spy on a case and saw his wife, Fiona, get shot and killed as collateral damage. With this knowledge, Alec correctly deduces that a violent and volatile Gavin is motivated by revenge, blaming Rose for his wife's death and seeking out more information about her final hours.

After instructing Rizwan (Arash DeMaxi) to conduct an experiment, he and Alec come to a startling conclusion: There's no quick way to talk someone out of revenge. Nothing will convince Gavin to release Rose and not kill her, meaning her life is in imminent danger.

How Alec let himself get abducted on The Irrational

In order to save Rose, Alec takes desperate measures. While talking on the phone about the experiment with Rizwan, Alec notices a black van pulling up behind him and figures out he's about to be taken in broad daylight. But instead of trying to get away from his abductors, he comes up with a plan.

"Call Marisa! Tell her I've been abducted. The guys who took Rose are here," Alec says. "If I let them take me, it's the easiest way to get to Rose. At least then I have a fighting chance with Gavin."

While captured with Rose, Alec comes up with a plan to distract and redirect Gavin, and the two convince him to move them from their holding location in exchange for the address of the agents responsible for Fiona's death. Unbeknownst to Gavin, the building is actually an MI6 office that will bring them closer to safety.

When all is said and done, Alec and Rose's plan works. Gavin is shot by the FBI, and their lives are saved in a very close call. Their romance survives the ordeal as well, with the couple sharing a sweet kiss at the end of the episode.

It seems that Alec's grand and reckless gesture paid off!