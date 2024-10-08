Jesse L. Martin Says His Scars on The Irrational Take 2 Hours to Apply (DETAILS)

The Irrational's Jesse L. Martin (who plays behavioral scientist Alec Mercer on the series) is peeling back the curtain on what it takes to make his character a reality.

Appearing on TODAY on the same day as the series' Season 2 premiere on October 8, Martin spoke extensively about Alec's trademark scars that have since defined his character on the show. The show's makeup department is given such a massive shoutout, and Martin dove into the details of his behind-the-scenes makeup process.

"There's usually about four or five [prosthetics]," Martin revealed, before confessing that it takes "almost two hours, every morning" to apply his signature makeup.

Sitting still for that long is is a feat in itself, and Martin does it every day of filming! When asked if the process helps him get into character and in the right mindset, Martin said that it definitely helps him "settle in."

"I think there's something about sitting still for two hours that will help you get into anything, to be honest," Martin explained. "And I'm certainly not used to being in a chair for that long that early in the morning, but there's something that's become so… it helps me settle in, just to get this face changed. And of course, after they put it on, I don't even feel it, I don't even know it's there anymore. I forget."

In an unforgettable scene in the first-ever episode of The Irrational, Martin's professor Alec Mercer lays his cards on the table and explains to his students — and by proxy, the audience — the extent of his burn-related injuries.

"I was burned many years ago on over 60 percent of my body, and for the better part of three years I was in the hospital with my body covered with bandages, which were changed every day," he said. "It was very painful, as you can imagine. And the nurses believed that ripping the bandages off quickly was much better than doing it slowly. I disagreed, but they wouldn't listen. I became intrigued by this idea that we repeatedly and predictably make the wrong decisions in many aspects of our lives, and research helped change these patterns. I began doing experiments, and I found the nurses were wrong."

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) appears in a scene from The Irrational, Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

That monologue set the tone for the series — and now, viewers undoubtedly appreciate the time and effort that goes into the incredible makeup effects that have turned Mercer into one of the most captivating characters on TV!

Creating Jesse L. Martin's prosthetic is a team effort

The head of The Irrational's makeup department, Candice Stafford-Bridge, spoke to NBC Insider in 2023 and revealed the secret to the makeup's success.

"It's about how we can make it all work and make it comfortable and look great and make sure the audience believes it and that it's not distracting," she confessed.

In the end, the entire prosthetic process is a collaborative effort, and fans can clearly see the success of the final product. Martin's scars are haunting and compelling, serving as a constant reminder of his character's journey.

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin), Marisa (Maahra Hill), and Agent Dennis Mackay (Matthew Maccaull) appear in The Irrational Season 1 Episode 11 "Reciprocity". Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

"It's so great to have the actors involved and then the original executive producer, somebody like Arika [Lisanne Mittman], where it's her concept from the beginning," Stafford-Bridge explained. "Long before we probably do a makeup test or present some sort of rendering to the bosses, you gotta make sure that Jesse, the person that has to actually take it from concept to an amazing speaking part, be involved and be excited to be involved. It's very rewarding."