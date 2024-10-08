Jesse L. Martin Catches Fans Up on the Cases of Season 1 | The Irrational | NBC

Both of the Law & Order fan favorites now star on two of NBC's staple fall procedurals.

Jesse L. Martin Wants to Reunite with This Law & Order Legend on The Irrational

As Jesse L. Martin continues to make waves as the star of NBC's The Irrational, he has revealed that he'd love a certain former Law & Order co-star to guest star on the psychological crime drama.

The show centers around Martin's Alec Mercer, a behavioral science professor whose expertise helps law enforcement crack the most baffling criminal cases. The Irrational has delivered a refreshing remix to the procedural crime formula, and viewers can't wait to see where the action heads in Season 2, premiering October 8 at 10/9c on NBC.

Amid the buzz of The Irrational's premiere, Martin revealed in an October 8 TODAY interview that he would love to have his former Law & Order co-star, S. Epatha Merkerson, make a guest appearance on the show. As Merkerson spearheads Chicago Med as Gaffney director Sharon Goodwin, Martin couldn't help but imagine an on-screen reunion.

Jesse L. Martin as Detective Ed Green and S. Epatha Merkerson as Lt. Anita Van Buren in Law & Order Photo: Eric Liebowitz/NBC

"I absolutely adore her," Martin told the TODAY co-anchors. "She's my friend, and I would do anything to work with her."

He skyrocketed to fame partially thanks to his beloved role as Law & Order Detective Ed Green, appearing in all four New York-based spin-offs and starring in more than 200 episodes. Martin and Merkerson's Lieutenant Van Buren shared the screen for several seasons, creating a memorable collaboration that Martin would love to reprise.

Jesse L. Martin attends the NBCUniversal presentation during the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on July 14, 2024 in Pasadena, California; S. Epatha Merkersonattends the 2024 People And NBCUniversal Upfront at Fotografiska New York on May 13, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Martin's other dream guest stars include his "old friend" Whoopi Goldberg and some of the "Broadway greats" he's come to admire throughout his award-winning stage career. Audra McDonald, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and Stephen McKinley Henderson all earned a shout-out.

"I'm biased, of course, but I think they make for the best people in these small-screen television stories because they can fill a character like nobody's business," Martin explained.

Watch the Season 2 premiere of The Irrational on Tuesday, October 8 at 10/9c on NBC, or stream the episode the next day on Peacock.