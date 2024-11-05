How to Watch Election Night Results on NBC (November 5)

The 2024 Presidential election is here, bringing with it a number of important congressional races and down-ballot initiatives that matter across the country. With all eyes on former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris (and their respective running mates, senator J.D. Vance and governor Tim Walz), election night 2024 is sure to be eventful. Here's how to watch the most up-to-the-minute coverage on NBC.

NBC will cover the election results as they come in on November 5, 2024

How to Watch Watch NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt on NBC and Peacock.

Starting at 5 p.m. ET, NBC will be live coast to coast with state-by-state electoral results and insightful analysis. It often takes hours, and sometimes days, to tally and certify all the votes, so NBC's coverage will last until 7 a.m. the following morning. A candidate must secure 270 electoral votes to win the Oval Office, with "swing states" making or breaking the decision.

NBC will also carry the acceptance and concession speeches the candidates are expected to give after the race is called.

How to watch NBC's live election night coverage

The station number of NBC in your area depends on where you live and which television service you use. You can find all the local affiliates and cable providers listed by region here.

You can stream NBC through the internet via an appropriate login. If you have a cable provider, you can also use that login information right here to stream directly to your browser. Your local NBC News station will also be available to stream live if you sign up for Peacock Premium Plus.

There will also be coverage on NBC News NOW, NBC's 24/7 YouTube stream.

Try Multiview on Peacock for election night coverage

If you enjoyed the exciting multi-sport simultaneous streaming capabilities of Peacock during the Olympics, give it a go on election night. On November 5, Peacock will feature three live streams of NBC News coverage and analysis, allowing users to move around the screens, switch the audio, and click through to watch full screen. The three streams will be:

NBC News Now: Breaking news and real-time election coverage led by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, with journalists reporting from battleground states.

Kornacki Cam: Analysis from Steve Kornacki, National Political Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC, at the big board analyzing the polling numbers as they come in.

Election Results and Balance of Power Map: Electoral College results and other key results from the NBC News Decision Desk.

The Multiview experience on Peacock will be available starting at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and will run until approximately 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 6. It is available on all Peacock-compatible devices.