Jimmy Fallon Shares His Thoughts on the Kamala Harris-Donald Trump Debate

Trump and Harris Meet for the First Time at Debate, Trump Leads Harris in Florida by Two Points

The Tonight Show Host probed the lighter side of the presidential candidates' first matchup.

The September 10 presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump at The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia was a highly-anticipated television event. Following the telecast, experts like MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace provided political analysis, while Jimmy Fallon also took the opportunity to weigh in on the candidates' big night.

But since this was The Tonight Show, Fallon's take was a little more comedic — and, because the late-night show tapes in the afternoon ahead of the live debate, his commentary extended to the general election.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a ”Reproductive Freedom Campaign Rally" at George Mason University on January 23, 2024; Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September 4, 2024; Donald Trump attends UFC 302 at Prudential Center on June 1, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Todd Owyoung/NBC; Luke Hales/Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon on the Harris-Trump debate

"Tonight was the first time Harris and Trump ever met," he said during his opening monologue. "That's why Trump prepared for the debate by binge-watching a season of Love Is Blind."

Fallon kept the jokes going, saying that Harris "tried to cast Trump as a 'relic of the past.' While Trump thinks relic is a condiment he puts on his hot dogs."

"Extra ketchup and extra relic," Fallon added, doing an impression of Trump's hotdog order.

"Tonight's debate aired on all the major networks, and it streamed on Disney+. After the debate, there was an in-depth analysis from Lilo and Stitch," Fallon joked, as an image was shown of the cartoon besties sitting behind a news desk. Fallon then introduced several Tonight Show ad parodies that he felt were "kind of shoehorned" in during the debate's two commercial breaks — including an ad that compared watching the debate to seeing a couple bickering while shopping at Ikea.

Fallon kept the topic on politics, but switched to recent polling, which showed Trump up just two points against Harris in his home state of Florida. "Trump can't believe it! He's like, 'Come on, Florida, I thought you matched my freak,'" he joked.

For more commentary on the events of Harris and Trump's September 10 debate, don't miss Late Night with Seth Meyers' live, hour-long A Closer Look primetime special on Wednesday, September 11 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.

The live special will focus on what may be the only presidential debate in the 2024 cycle (though vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and J.D. Vance will face off in an October 1 debate on CBS).

"From Studio 8G in Rockefeller Center, Meyers will deliver an extended edition of "A Closer Look' a tightly written comedic analysis of breaking national news and political developments," NBC stated in a press release.