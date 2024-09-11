Martin Short Hilariously Roasted Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show

Name That Song Challenge with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez

It wasn't the Only Murders in the Building star's first time playfully ribbing the Host, but it's funny every single time.

Martin Short is king of the zingers, whether he's exchanging banter with longtime collaborator Steve Martin or packing on the prosthesis to play his entertainment reporter character, Jiminy Glick. And in his September 10 visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside Selena Gomez and Martin, Short kept up his tradition of training his razor-sharp wit on Jimmy Fallon.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

"We're here because we love you," Short said on behalf of the Emmy-nominated trio, before adding, "and we're also here because Colbert has gotten a little pickier."

"Okay, right," Fallon said.

"But you have the greatest staff, truthfully," Short continued. "Oh, my God. and they're all — they're so sweet. They come up to me and they all use the same conversation starter: 'Are you hiring?'"

As Gomez and Martin laughed, Short went on. "But really, this show is remarkable. You have shattered the glass ceiling for white, middle-aged guys in show business."

RELATED: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Chevy Chase's SNL Cold Open is Peak Physical Comedy

"I'm touched!" Fallon said, ever the good sport.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, & Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2018, Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin brought a vaudeville act to The Tonight Show

Short wasn't the only one to get in a few one liners.

"You know, there's this constant radiant glow that I get from Steve and Marty," Gomez said. "And then one day, I realized it was just their iPhone lights still on in their pocket."

"We learn things constantly," Martin chimed in. "But, you know, Marty always looks great. And it's not easy to pull off a full body compression suit!"

"No, listen, I accept I'm 70. I've been ravaged by time," Short said, lest you think he saves all of his burns for others. "I accept that. In fact, I've got a GoFundMe page just for my neck."

RELATED: Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon's "Hot Ones" Wings Made Them Cry

"Jimmy, you know, someone told me you're turning 50 next week," Short told Fallon, as the audience erupted into celebratory applause. "And I thought, 'that can't be right.' And then sitting here...I realized that could be right."

Watch Gomez, Martin, and Short's comedy act — and their hilarious impressions of the faces they'll make if they lose their Emmy categories — in the interview above.

Martin Short's roasted Jimmy Fallon as Jiminy Glick, too

Roastmaster Short has a long history on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, including the below visit from 2017.

How brave are you? To do an entire monologue and not worry about any reaction from the audience — it's an intriguing new approach to show business," Short told a giggling Fallon.

And when Fallon sat down with Jiminy Glick in 2014, the two just about came to (faux) blows.

"Talk of the Town" with Jiminy Glick and Jimmy Fallon

We'll be counting the days until Short stops by The Tonight Show again.