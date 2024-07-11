Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon's "Hot Ones" Wings Made Them Cry

"You're a sick, evil man," Fallon told Hot Ones Host Sean Evans when he and Gomez sat at the tasting table.

Hot Ones is not for the faint of heart — just ask Maya Rudolph's Beyoncé.

When the popular YouTube interview series teamed up with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an edition of Hot Ones Live in June 2019, Jimmy Fallon and Selena Gomez found out for themselves.

Sitting at the recognizable Hot Ones round table, Fallon explained to Gomez — who had never seen the series — what the premise of Hot Ones is: "You eat spicy chicken wings that get hotter as you go all while answering questions about yourself."

"I'm going to regret this," the Selena + Chef star said as she looked at the hot sauces displayed on the table. Hot Ones Host Sean Evans tried to quell their fears by telling them, "there's no reason to be nervous."

"If it gets too spicy, you can always hit the milk," Evans added. "But Jimmy, I noticed, no cup?"

"Well, I do have a cup, but since it's The Tonight Show, we don't mess around here," Fallon said. "Can someone bring out my cup of milk?"

That's when the actual Stanley Cup — indeed full of milk — was wheeled out from behind the curtain. Knowing what was coming, Fallon prepared for battle.

Interviewer Sean Evans, the Stanley Cup, host Jimmy Fallon, and singer Selena Gomez during "Hot Ones" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1078, June 11, 2019. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon and Selena Gomez sat at the Hot Ones table

The abbreviated version of the interview began with Evans asking Fallon about an infamous production mix-up involving buffalo sauce, and asking why Gomez loves dining out at Hooters. The two ate their chicken wings through the Q&A, as is custom on Hot Ones.

Though Fallon started barking at one point, Gomez kept her cool while answering the question — until they get to the next sauce: Da Bomb Beyond Insanity.

As soon as Fallon and Gomez began eating the Da Bomb wings, panic came over them as the sauce's intensity set in.

"You're crying," Fallon told Gomez as she gulped milk, asking, "What the hell?!"

"So this sauce is just all about survival right now," Evans assured them. "We're just trying to survive this segment."

Evans asked the duo to explain an old Instagram pic of them together, but they couldn't concentrate due to the heat. "I don't remember anything right now," Gomez admitted. "This is horrible."

Finally, it was time for "the last dab." Evans explained that "it's tradition to put a little extra on the last wing," adding that it was wholly optional.

But after the audience cheered them on, Fallon and Gomez rose to the last-dab challenge.

Not only did they have to make it through the last sauce, Evans asked Fallon to do impressions of famous celebrities. The Tonight Show Host could barely concentrate as he hopped around the stage.

"Why do you do this to people?!" Gomez demanded of Evans.

"You're a sick, evil man," Fallon told him.

Fallon finally took a glass of milk from the Stanley Cup, as Gomez joined in next to him trying to process what's just happened to her tastebuds.

Watch Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon take on Hot Ones above.