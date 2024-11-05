How Many Electoral Votes Does Each State Have in 2024? The Process, Explained

How does my vote affect electoral votes?

When you head to the polls, you are not directly voting for Harris or Trump. Rather, your vote guides your state’s group of electors on who they will cast their vote for in the general election.

Typically, electors will follow a “winner-take-all policy” and vote for the winner of their state’s popular vote. For instance, as California and Illinois residents have historically voted blue, their electors will likely cast their votes for the Democratic candidate, while states like Texas and Idaho are predictably red states, so their electors are expected to vote for the Republican candidate.

It is possible, though rare, that an elector could go against their state’s popular vote. As the General Services Administration explains, “While the Constitution does not require electors to vote for the candidate chosen by their state's popular vote, some states do. The rare elector who votes for someone else may be fined, disqualified, and replaced by a substitute elector. Or they may even be prosecuted by their state.”