How Many Electoral Votes Does Each State Have in 2024? The Process, Explained
NBC will be on top of this election's Electoral College results until a winner is announced.
Every four years, Americans head to the polls to vote for the nation’s next President of the United States. But the voting process doesn’t end at the ballot box. A winning number of electoral votes will actually be the deciding factor between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.
The Electoral College, a group of electors in charge of casting their state’s vote for president, indirectly decides who will be elected. This process has been in the Constitution since 1787, though the system has a controversial history and most Americans want to do away with it altogether.
So what are electoral votes exactly and how does the process work? Here’s what you need to know as you keep up with the latest on the 2024 presidential election.
What are electoral votes?
Simply put, electoral votes will determine the outcome of the presidential election between Harris and Trump. There are a total of 538 electoral votes and a candidate must obtain at least 270 to be elected.
Each state has one electoral vote for each senator and representative it has in its congressional delegation. For example, because New York has two senators and 26 representatives, the state has a total of 28 electoral votes for the general election in 2024.
How many electoral votes does each state have?
The number of electoral votes each state has is determined by the state’s population size. For the 2024 presidential election, this number is based on the 2020 census data, according to The National Archives and Records Administration.
For example, California, which has nearly 39 million residents, has the most electoral votes at 54, while Wyoming’s population size of roughly 577,000 people allots the state three electoral votes.
Below is the full list of how many electoral votes each state gets for the 2024 presidential election:
- Alabama: 9 votes
- Alaska: 3 votes
- Arizona: 11 votes
- Arkansas: 6 votes
- California: 54 votes
- Colorado: 10 votes
- Connecticut: 7 votes
- Delaware: 3 votes
- District of Columbia: 3 votes
- Florida: 30 votes
- Georgia: 16 votes
- Hawaii: 4 votes
- Idaho: 4 votes
- Illinois: 19 votes
- Indiana: 11 votes
- Iowa: 6 votes
- Kansas: 6 votes
- Kentucky: 8 votes
- Louisiana: 8 votes
- Maine: 4 votes
- Maryland: 10 votes
- Massachusetts: 11 votes
- Michigan: 15 votes
- Minnesota: 10 votes
- Mississippi: 6 votes
- Missouri: 10 votes
- Montana: 4 votes
- Nebraska: 5 votes
- Nevada: 6 votes
- New Hampshire: 4 votes
- New Jersey: 14 votes
- New Mexico: 5 votes
- New York: 28
- North Carolina: 16
- North Dakota: 3 votes
- Ohio: 17 votes
- Oklahoma: 7 votes
- Oregon: 8 votes
- Pennsylvania: 19 votes
- Rhode Island: 4 votes
- South Carolina: 9 votes
- South Dakota: 3 votes
- Tennessee: 11 votes
- Texas: 40 votes
- Utah: 6 votes
- Vermont: 3 votes
- Virginia: 13 votes
- Washington: 12 votes
- West Virginia: 4 votes
- Wisconsin: 10 votes
- Wyoming: 3 votes
How does my vote affect electoral votes?
When you head to the polls, you are not directly voting for Harris or Trump. Rather, your vote guides your state’s group of electors on who they will cast their vote for in the general election.
Typically, electors will follow a “winner-take-all policy” and vote for the winner of their state’s popular vote. For instance, as California and Illinois residents have historically voted blue, their electors will likely cast their votes for the Democratic candidate, while states like Texas and Idaho are predictably red states, so their electors are expected to vote for the Republican candidate.
It is possible, though rare, that an elector could go against their state’s popular vote. As the General Services Administration explains, “While the Constitution does not require electors to vote for the candidate chosen by their state's popular vote, some states do. The rare elector who votes for someone else may be fined, disqualified, and replaced by a substitute elector. Or they may even be prosecuted by their state.”
