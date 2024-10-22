Seth Meyers Unpacks Donald Trump's Arnold Palmer Comments: Watch "A Closer Look"

Meyers explained that he was at a pumpkin patch with his kids when a stranger broke the news in an unsettling way.

While Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has recently canceled several high-profile interviews, including one with NBC and another on CNBC's Squawk Box, he's stayed busy on the campaign trail with a slew of public appearances as the November 5 election day draws near. And Trump's remarks at a Latrobe, Pennsylvania rally, where he shared a rumor about late golf icon Arnold Palmer, were the focus of Seth Meyers' October 21 "A Closer Look."

The Late Night Host made clear at the top of the segment that, when it came to recapping Trump's remarks about Palmer, he wished he wasn't. "I'm not happy about it, either," Meyers told the Late Night audience.

Trump's comments came during a 90-minute speech during a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, where NBC News reports he urged his supporters to "tell Kamala Harris that you’ve had enough, that you just can’t take it anymore. We can’t stand you. You’re a s--- vice president." But Trump's 12-minute aside about the airport's namesake are what made more headlines; it was also a topic of Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show monologue the same night.

Seth Meyers during the monologue on Late Night With Seth Meyers Season 12 Episode 6 on October 1, 2024; Donald Trump arrives for a rally on January 5, 2024 in Sioux Center, Iowa. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Seth Meyers takes "A Closer Look" at Trump's Arnold Palmer comment

Meyers began his Monday segment with a supercut of conservative pundits claiming Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has "no policies" and is more style than substance, though Harris's proposed 82-page economic plan is available as a PDF on her campaign website and she recently proposed a Medicare expansion for home health care costs.

"I love the idea that Harris's campaign is the fake and phony one produced by Hollywood," Meyers joked. "Only one candidate in this race was an actual reality TV star who conducted fake business meetings in a fake boardroom and slathers himself in makeup like my kids painting a seashell in art class."

Meyers soon showed footage from Trump's Pennsylvania event, in which Trump began by describing Palmer's childhood as "very, very poor," claiming that when his father was able to afford golf clubs, young Palmer would "swing a regular club and it'd break the hell out of it because he was so powerful."

"No one wants to hear this story. Even Trump's own crowd was completely silent," Meyers said. "And he must have noticed, because he then decided to spice up the story with some fun, behind-the-scenes details."

After showing the video of Trump relating that "when he took showers with the other pros," Palmer allegedly stunned them with the size of a certain body part, Meyers cracked a joke about why they really called him Arnold Palmer.

Meyers said that while he'd never previously considered Arnold Palmer's anatomy, "because I have this show, for the last two days, people have been saying to me, 'I bet you're gonna have a field day with Arnold Palmer's p----."

"That's how I found out about it — I was at a pumpkin patch with my kids, trying to unplug from the news, Meyers continued. "Some stranger walks up to me, points at me, and goes, 'Arnold Palmer's p---!' No context. I'm like, 'What the [bleep] is going on?' My kids are looking at me for answers, I got nothing."

