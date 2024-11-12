Professor Myers Confronts Phoebe with a Veiled Threat on The Irrational (EXCLUSIVE)

Phoebe (Molly Kunz) took a huge risk blowing the whistle in the last Irrational, and it looks like the consequences are catching up with her.

Fans will remember that in Season 2, Episode 4's "Formal Ties," Kylie (Travina Springer) helped Molly discover that her new boss, Professor Rachel Myers (Jennifer Lines), was using university funds and grants to finance her own personal expenses. In addition, Molly also figured out that Myers had a history of submitting her student's work without giving them proper credit.

Torn between reporting her findings to the school or keeping it to herself to preserve her position, in the end, Molly came forward with the truth. However, that gave room for Myers to retaliate, which we see in an exclusive clip below from Season 2, Episode 5's "Anatomy of a Fall."

"I think it's an incredibly scary thing for Phoebe to do," Kunz tells NBC Insider. "I don't think she think she's the type of person who has it in her to be bold and courageous and to do against authority. So this is a big moment for her to decided that maybe she's braver than she thinks."

In the preview, Phoebe is reading the headline "Wylton's Professor Myers Under Investigation," just as the notorious person in question enters the room. Myers then reveals she's decided to resign, which also means Phoebe's grant won't be renewed, and the department (conveniently) can no longer afford to keep her on. This means Phoebe will now have to apply for her third research assistant position after working with Alec (Jesse L. Martin) in Season 1.

"That's quite a bit of department shuffling," says a condescending and menacing Myers. She then proceeded to make a veiled threat at her career. "People value loyalty. Especially from their team, but I'm sure you'll find a third professor to take you on and sign off on your PhD. After all, you have such impeccable ethics."

So what does this mean for Phoebe's future — and could Alec (Jesse L Martin) step in to help? Fans will have to find out more when they tune-in to "Anatomy of a Fall," airing Tuesday, November 12 at 10/9c.

"[Phoebe] has a very sweet relationship with Alec. He's been her mentor for a long time, she really admires him. And also she's close with him, they can talk about things and he's somebody she can go to with her personal life struggles as well as her work issues. And I think Phoebe thought she might find that in another office," Kunz says.

She continues, "I think maybe she thought Professor Myers would be that for her as well. She went in open and willing to have that kind of relationship and to have that feeling of mentorship, and I think particularly the way that Rachel Myers presents herself is deceptive. She does present herself as someone who's very zen... I think Phoebe is surprised to discover that Rachel Myers is a lot more deceptive and manipulative than she could have anticipated."