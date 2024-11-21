Found is on a midseason break, but when do Gabi and the gang return for the rest of Season 2?

When Do New Episodes of Found Season 2 Return in 2025? Everything to Know

The search for Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is only heating up on NBC's kidnapping thriller Found, but for now, Gabi (Shanola Hampton) and her team at Mosley & Associates are on a holiday break while we wait for new episodes to return in 2025. So when will fans get to see the rest of the story?

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Found Thursday, October 3 at 10/9c on NBC.

The series, currently in its second season, follows a team of kidnapping experts who take on the toughest kidnapping mysteries week-in and week-out, using their unique skill set to find missing persons. In Season 2, they're also having to contend with legendary kidnapper Sir (Gosselaar), who kidnapped team leader Gabi when she was a child and is still haunting her and her team all these years later.

When do new Season 2 episodes of Found return in 2025? The back half of Found's second season premieres on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 with new episodes.

The first half of Found Season 2 picked up Gabi and her team fractured, as they all deal with the fallout of the reveal that Gabi had actually captured her childhood kidnapper Sir and held him captive in her basement. During that time, the pair formed an uncomfortable connection as she tapped into his kidnapping expertise to consult on cases, which helped Gabi view some investigations from the kidnapper's perspective to provide the insight needed to crack the case.

Gabi (Shanola Hampton), Dahn (Karan Oberoi), and Lacy (Gabrielle Walsh) appear in Season 2 Episode 8 of Found. Photo: NBC

But at the end of Season 1, Sir found a way out of the basement and escaped, and has been on the loose ever since. His obsession with Gabi has only deepened since he broke free, and he's proving to be a threat to all of Gabi's friends and team members as he wants to maintain that connection even though he's no longer in her basement. So who is helping Sir? Is Sir's brother a friend or foe? All questions we'll have to wait until January to have answered.