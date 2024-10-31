Mark-Paul Gossellar's Sir Isn't Working Alone on Found - But Who's Helping Him?

It seems Hugh Evans isn't the lone wolf he always paints himself to be.

It seems Hugh Evans — aka "Sir" — isn't the lone wolf he always paints himself to be. Mark-Paul Gosselaar's narcissistic, clever, and, above all, highly dangerous antagonist of NBC's kidnapping thriller Found has always prided himself on working alone, but even the best of us sometimes need a helping hand.

In the fifth episode of the show's second season, we learn that Sir spoke with a mystery person, asking for their aid in tending to the unconscious Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) while she was still in his clutches. He knew that if Lacey, whose head he slammed into a kitchen counter in a fit of rage, died on his watch, his precious Gabrielle (Shanola Hampton) would disavow him forever. Sir's captive thankfully pulled through, albeit with a concussion, memory loss, and severe PTSD.

Who is helping Sir in Season 2 of NBC's Found? At the moment, the identity of Sir's unnamed ally on Found Season 2 remains a total secret.

The prime suspect, of course, is Sir's little brother, Christian Evans (Michael Cassidy), but something tells us he's innocent. For one thing, Christian appears genuinely surprised when Sir continues to show up, uninvited. For another, he continues to offer help Gabi and M&A bring his brother to justice, especially after learning that Sir supposedly killed their mother years ago. If we had to guess, we'd say Sir is getting help from the third Evans sibling, a sister, whom we haven't met yet. Perhaps she works in the medical field?

Now in the midst of its second season, Found stars Hampton as the leader of a private kidnapping consultant firm hoping to solve the cases that slip through the cracks of the system. Alas, things have gotten very messy lately after her own childhood kidnapper (Gosselaar) broke loose and started causing all kinds of chaos for Gabi and her team.

