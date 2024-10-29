What Do Mark-Paul Gosselaar & Sir Have in Common? "The Fact That He Could Live in a Basement..."

Mark-Paul Gosselaar isn't a manipulative psychopath in real life — he just plays one on TV.

Thankfully, the actor is kind as can be, and shares zero qualities with his threatening character, Sir, on NBC's Found (currently in the midst of its second season). Well, there is one thing they have in common: Both men don't mind living in spartan quarters, even if said quarters are underground.

The one quality Mark-Paul Gosselaar shares with his sinister Found character, Sir

"I don't know if there's much of me in this character," Gosselaar laughs while chatting with NBC Insider over Zoom. "I guess the simple things. The fact that he could live in a basement, and was actually fine with it. I say that's about the only thing that we have in common."

Of course, Gosselaar is referring to the fact that his character, Sir — aka English teacher turned kidnapper, Hugh Evans — spent the majority of Found Season 1 chained up in the basement of Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), his former abductee and current head of Mosely & Associates, the Washington, D.C.-based outfit specializing in tracking down overlooked individuals who have gone missing.

"I live in very minimal digs in Atlanta when we're filming. My family is here in California and if you saw my apartment in Atlanta, you would think, ‘Are you trying to be like Sir?’ Because it doesn't look much different than the basement that I was in," Gosselaar continues. "But I'm fine with it, because I get my work done, I go back home, I'm with my family, and that's all that matters."

As Gosselaar previously told us, he actually preferred filming in Mosely's basement for Season 1 because it meant a more steady schedule. "I was like, ‘Oh, I’m in one location. I'm either in the basement or I'm in the farmhouse,’ and and that was my season [laughs]. And so, I do well with a schedule, and knowing what my schedule is. With this season, we're all over the place. I'm in different locations, and you just never know where the story’s going to be. So it's just been more challenging."

What is the premise of NBC's Found?

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir in Season 1 Episode 11 of Found Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

Found centers around Mosely & Associates (or M&A for short), the crisis management outfit founded by former kidnap victim, Gabi Mosely. The devoted experts at M&A, all of whom grapple with deep-rooted psychological trauma related to kidnap and/or hostage situations, specialize in finding people often ignored by the system — be it because of the color of their skin, chosen profession, or lack of proper housing.

The show was created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Her fellow EPs include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn.

