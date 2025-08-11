America's Got Talent is currently in its historic 20th season.

America's Got Talent has been can't-miss summer programming for two decades. Currently in its historic 20th season, the show has a special blend of humor, heart, and jaw-dropping talent that continues to dazzle audiences.

From its humble beginnings as a talent show concept to the must-watch television juggernaut it's become today, here's everything fans should know about AGT's history.

When was the first season of America's Got Talent?

AGT first premiered on June 21, 2006, and ran until August 17, culminating in 11-year-old singer Bianca Ryan being crowned the first-ever champion.

Back then, AGT utilized only three stars as Judges — David Hasselhoff, Brandy Norwood, and Piers Morgan were the OGs. The series wouldn't shift to the now-typical four-Judge setup until Season 8. Season 1 was hosted by legendary television personality Regis Philbin, who set the standard for future Hosts like Tyra Banks and Terry Crews.

Since its debut, AGT has incorporated many of the now-familiar elements that fans can't get enough of, such as adding a fourth Judge and the inclusion of Golden Buzzers.

On Tuesday, August 12, fans will be treated to an epic look back throughout the show's history with America's Got Talent: 20th Birthday Celebration. This TV event will pay tribute to unforgettable Acts, the fans themselves, and the show's unyielding belief that talent can come from anywhere.

The special will peel back the curtain as Season 20 stars Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Mel B, and Crews look back at some of the most unforgettable Acts in AGT history, all while spotlighting the moments — both on stage and off — that will live on forever.

How America's Got Talent came to be

Simon Cowell is the mastermind behind AGT.

Cowell came up with the idea of AGT after watching endless talent competitions in the U.K. and used his experience as a judge on American Idol as the basis of the show. In a May 2025 interview with People, Cowell spoke about the early beginnings of AGT.

"I loved them," the Brit said of his local talent shows. "The kind of Acts I remember as a kid were those really wacky Acts, where it just used to crack me up. Once I'd done Idol and I enjoyed it, I kind of thought, 'I think I'd probably enjoy a show that has singers along with other Acts. It was a light bulb moment. And it evolved into what it is now."

However, there was one hurdle to overcome before AGT Season 1 premiered on NBC in 2006.

According to Cowell, the original pilot he filmed was "dreadful," and when he pitched the show to NBC, he had to lie and say it was "brilliant."

"It was a very difficult show to sell actually, to be honest with you," Cowell admitted. "Because we made a pilot, and the pilot was dreadful, I mean really, really bad. So, it was dead."

The star only screened two or three minutes of the show to network execs — but as it turns out, those few minutes were all NBC needed to give the show the green light, eventually spawning 20 years of memories and a handful of spinoffs.

Looking back, the 65-year-old father of one can't believe how AGT has evolved over the past two decades.

"I've seen this sort of evolution over the years of how things have just gotten bigger and better, more creative," he explained. "And that is a really, really good feeling when you see that. We always say it is the best job in the world doing this."