Reba McEntire Calling Rex Linn Her "Boyfriend" on the Happy's Place Set Is Precious

Happy's Place returns this fall on NBC, and it stars real-life couple Reba McEntire and Rex Linn.

The second season of Happy's Place is right around the corner — and stars Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are excited.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place on Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

In a July Instagram video from the actual set of the show, the real-life couple talked up Season 2, which premieres Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC. McEntire introduced Linn to fans in the most endearing way, proudly calling him her boyfriend like they were a couple of lovestruck teenagers.

"Hi, this is my boyfriend, he's gonna tell you about the second season of Happy's Place," said McEntire. "You better listen — and be nice."

With that, McEntire stepped aside to let her boyfriend shine.

"Hello everybody, this is Rex Linn, I play Emmett on Happy's Place," said Linn. "Coming this fall, our second season, we're so happy about it, our reviews are good, ratings are great, people are watching."

"It's gonna be so much fun," he continued. "And there's rumors that maybe Emmett and Bobbie get together — we don't know that for a fact, but it would be great for Bobbie, if she was with Emmett, I mean, that's how I look at it." (Bobbie is McEntire's character on the show!)

McEntire's funny reaction to Linn's storyline suggestion is one of the video's highlights. Watch, below:

"You gotta stay tuned — we're coming back," declared Linn. "Season 2, baby, of Happy's Place, and do not miss it or I'll come after you. With my spatula."

Reba McEntire also returns to The Voice for Season 28 this fall

Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire appear on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9 "The Battles Part 3". Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

The Queen of Country has a busy fall coming up. In addition to starring on Happy's Place, McEntire will also make her long-awaited return to The Voice for Season 28, joining fellow returning Coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan.

In a behind-the-scenes teaser clip from the upcoming season (watch at the top of this article), McEntire confessed what she's looking forward to most in Season 28.

"I get to tell them what to do," she said, gesturing to the other Coaches. "Like a big sister."

The Voice Season 28 premieres with a two-hour Blind Auditions episode on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c, only on NBC.