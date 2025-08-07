Christopher Meloni Says He's "Trying" to Make a Benson-Stabler Kiss Happen

Meloni got cheeky in a Twitter response to a fan talking about the Benson-Stabler romance.

Christopher Meloni is apparently ready for an Olivia Benson-Elliot Stabler kiss, too.

On July 28, a fan sent Meloni a message on X urging the Law & Order: Organized Crime star to "kiss her already!" — a reference to the long-simmering almost-romance between Meloni's Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Meloni quickly responded to the fan in a cheeky way.

"I'm f–king trying," he wrote.

Whether he's kidding or not, it's clear Meloni realizes just how much people are hungry for a Benson-Stabler kiss on Law & Order. The characters have had great chemistry since day one, and many fans are ready for them to become romantic.

"We have faith, you can do it! It's only been almost 30 years," commented one impatient fan.

Benson and Stabler's almost-kiss on SVU: recap

Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 1 Episode 3 "Or Just Look Like One". Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Fans almost got a smooch from Benson and Stabler two seasons ago on SVU.

In the closing moments of SVU's Season 24, Episode 12 ("Blood Out"), Stabler and Benson found themselves alone in Benson's apartment. The stage was set — and it seemed like the Bensler kiss was finally going to happen.

Stabler actually went in for a kiss, only for Benson to pull away at the last second.

"Elliot, I want to," Benson confessed. "I want to, but I can't."

"Why not?" Stabler asked, taking the words out of the mouths of everyone who was watching.

"Because what if it doesn't work out?" she responded.

Stabler offered a slightly different perspective.

"What if things work out?" he said.

But Benson was steadfast.

"I'm not ready for this," she decided.

And that was that. The almost-kiss heard 'round the world.

Mariska Hargitay talks about trying to "find the way" toward a Bensler kiss

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, Episode 2. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK

The Bensler relationship has had more twists and turns and ups and downs than we can count. And nobody is more aware of that fact than the person who has turned Olivia Benson into one of the most iconic characters in history.

During an April 2025 interview with TV Insider, Hargitay said about Bensler's future, "I think we and the writers are trying to find the way, a satisfying way home. We just don't know what that home is."

