How AGT’s B Unique Was Created as a Rival to Golden Buzzer Unreal Dance

A rivalry born in India has come to America and to America's Got Talent.

During Episode 8 of Auditions, the Judges were introduced to Unreal Dance Crew, a dance troupe from Jaipur that stunned the crowd with their intricately synchronized moves and passion to overcome the odds. They were so impressive, they got the last Golden Buzzer of the season from Judge Howie Mandel.

"Perfect audition. Your personalities, the effort you put in your clothing, the moves are incredible. I’ve never seen anything like it. It was one of the best shows we’ve seen this season," raved Sofía Vergara, pointing out their white suits adorned with bats and spiderwebs.

During the very next episode, the Judges were treated to another stunning performance from another Indian dance troupe, B Unique crew, and their style isn't that different from Unreal's. So, have the two groups crossed paths? Turns out, they go back pretty far.

B Unique’s connection to Unreal Dance Crew

Before they performed, a member of B Unique told the Judges that they knew Unreal had been on the show and earned a Golden Buzzer, and revealed that one of the B Unique dancers had previously been in Unreal. "He left Unreal Crew and he gathered us all," they explained, nodding as the Judges inferred that B Unique was created specifically to compete with Unreal.

There isn't too much information available about the exact origins of either group, but Unreal crew said they've been together since 2018, and that's also the year the earliest post on B Unique's Instagram profile is from, so that appears to be when the split that officially formed the two groups a they exist now occurred. Another article cites 2012 as the year of B Unique's founding.

B Unique had the audience demanding an impossible Golden Buzzer

From the dancer who could turn his head all the way around like an owl, to the perfectly timed movements that lined up with pre-recorded videos on a screen, everything about their performance was incredibly impressive and, as their name promised, unique. "One of the best best acts of the season," declared Vergara, adding, "this was spectacular, it was surprising."

Mel B. added, "I couldn’t agree with Sofia more."

But there were no more Golden Buzzers to give out, no matter how much the audience chanted. Instead, B Unique happily took four Yes votes from the Judges.