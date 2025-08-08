Jean Smart Explains Why John Krasinski Sent Her an Autographed Photo of Himself

Here's how The Paper is in the same universe as The Office.

How Is Peacock's The Paper Connected to The Office?

The first teaser trailer for The Paper dropped in August 2025, officially starting the countdown for the highly-anticipated Peacock series, which, yes, is connected to The Office.

How to Watch Watch every episode of The Office on Peacock.

Read more on how, below:

How The Paper and The Office are connected

The Paper is not a direct spin-off of The Office. Rather, it's set in the same universe as the Emmy Award-winning NBC series. The documentary team that filmed the employees of Dunder Mifflin have found a new workplace to investigate in Toledo, Ohio.

Read The Paper's official description, below:

"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series The Office find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it."

RELATED: The Office Blooper So Funny John Krasinski Finally Just Gave Up and Walked Away

Other similarities between The Paper and The Office: The new Peacock series is co-created by Greg Daniels, the same mastermind who brought the U.S. version of The Office to life back in 2005. Also, The Paper is executive produced by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the creators of the original U.K. version of The Office that first premiered in 2001. In other words, many of the same creative minds that made both versions of The Office massive successes are involved in The Paper.

RELATED: The Office: 10 Underrated Episodes to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Series Premiere

Will The Office characters appear in The Paper?

Oscar Nuñez attends the Landman premiere on November 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images/Paramount+

Yes! Oscar Nuñez will reprise his role as Oscar Martinez in The Paper. Just how did Oscar end up at this random newspaper company after spending so much of his career at Dunder Mifflin? It looks like fans will have to tune in to find out.

For what it's worth, based on the trailer, Oscar does not seem too happy that the documentary crew is back to film his work (and home) life again.

The Paper also stars Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina), Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face), Melvin Gregg (Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us), Ramona Young (Santa Clarita Diet), and Tim Key (The Witchfinder).

When does The Paper premiere on Peacock?

Esmeralda ( Sabrina Impacciatore), Oscar (Oscar Nuñez), Ned (Domhnall Gleeson), and Adelola (Gbemisola Ikumelo) appear on The Paper Season 1. Photo: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

Mark your calendars and brush up on your Oscar Martinez trivia while you can: The Paper premieres on Thursday, September 4, with a super-sized block of four episodes, only on Peacock.