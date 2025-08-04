Dann Florek Glows in New Pics Hanging Out with Chris Meloni & Mariska Hargitay

Benson, Stabler, and Cragen had a sweet off-screen hang in summer 2025 that sent SVU fans into a nostalgic tizzy.

Christopher Meloni, Mariska Hargitay, and Dann Florek reunited for a sweet summer hangout that had Law & Order: SVU fans in a nostalgic tizzy.

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

Meloni took to Instagram on August 3 to share a carousel of photos from a reunion with Florek and Hargitay, much to the delight of SVU fans. The three actors, who shared the SVU screen for over a decade, beamed from ear to ear while posing closely for the pictures. In one photo, Hargitay leans her head on Meloni's shoulder, and in another, Meloni smiles while holding Florek tight. But the highlight? Seeing all three SVU stars back in frame together.

RELATED: Dann Florek Says He Can't Watch This Pivotal Cragen Scene: “It Was Too Emotional”

"Hangin with friends on a Friday nite @therealmariskahargitay @dannflorek," Meloni captioned the Instagram carousel.

Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni, and Dann Florek reunited for a hangout

"OH MY GOD. THE OG’S! I LOVE THIS SO MUCH," one fan commented, while another wrote: "Craaaagen back, El & Liv must b in some hot a-- water." Another SVU fan wrote, "The OGs reunited, didn’t know I needed this today."

Nowadays, Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson is at the helm of the SVU. But back in the day, Benson and her partner, Elliot Stabler (Meloni), were led by Florek's no-nonsense but beloved Captain Donald Cragen. Whether he was dishing out sage wisdom off the clock or working overtime to land a conviction, Cragen was a key mentor for the iconic duo and a longtime cornerstone of the squad's success.

Following Cragen's retirement in Season 15, he passed the captain's torch to Benson. Meanwhile, Meloni's Stabler has been crushing it on Law & Order: Organized Crime, reconnecting with Cragen to get his advice at various points. Cragen may have taken a step away from the SVU, but he's never left his trusted colleagues.

Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) appears in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 1 Episode 8 "Stalked". Photo: Jessica Burstein/NBCU Photo Bank

While their SVU characters have branched in different directions across the Law & Order landscape, the bond between Hargitay, Meloni, and Florek remains strong.

RELATED: See Chris Meloni's Red Carpet BFF Moment with a Bright Blonde Mariska Hargitay

RELATED: All the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Detectives Through the Years

Watch the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.