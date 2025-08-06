Kat Sadler and Lizzie Davidson Talk Such Brave Girls and What It's Like to Play Sisters on the Show

The Cat in the Hat star told Seth Meyers about why he declined attending the SNL milestone in his lengthy new Late Night interview.

Bill Hader Just Explained Why He Wasn't at the SNL50 Special: "I Was Really..."

Bill Hader sat down for a lengthy Late Night interview with his friend Seth Meyers on August 5, and plainly spoke about why he didn't attend February's SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Meyers gave his fellow Saturday Night Live alum the chance to clearly address why, like Dan Aykroyd, he was absent from the special that aired live on February 16. Hader's reason, in a word: "Anxiety."

"You were very open and honest, after you left SNL, about the anxiety you had when you were working there," Meyers told Hader. "And then for the SNL 50th, I think people were at first disappointed you weren't coming, but that was the reason. And I celebrated your choice," Meyers added.

Hard is it may be to understand given what an electric live performer he is, Hader's nerves run so deep he also declined Andy Samberg's invitation to appear in his "Anxiety" Digital Short.

"Andy called me and was like, 'Hey, so we're doing this short about how everybody had anxiety, so it's me calling you...' Hader explained. "And when he told me about it, I was like, 'I don't know if I want to do that.' He's like, 'Why?' And I'm like, 'Because I'm anxious!"

Hader praised Season 50 cast member Bowen Yang, who wound up co-starring with Samberg. "He was great," Hader said.

Bill Hader missed SNL50: The Anniversary Special because he has anxiety

Hader opened up to Meyers about grappling with his anxiety during his eight years as a cast member.

Comedian Bill Hader during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers Season 12 Episode 123 on August 5, 2025. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

"I was really shaky and everything," Hader continued. "I was really anxious. And you were, like, so calm! We did those [primetime specials] that were at 8:00. I remember you and Amy Poehler were just like ice in your veins. You guys went out there and I was trembling, anxious, and you guys went out, and something went wrong, and you went, 'Oh, something went wrong.' And I was like, 'You can just do that?!' I could just, in the middle of a thing, be like, 'This sucks! I'm gonna go home.' I wish I could do that all the time."

You can relive the Digital Short "Anxiety" below.

Digital Short: Anxiety – SNL50

Bill Hader's three daughters prefer Domingo to Stefon

Hader visited Late Night with this three daughters in tow, and gave them a tour of SNL's Studio 8H. While they'd never seen the studio before, they already have strong opinions about the show.

"I was like, 'This is where we did Stefon,' and all they say is like, 'Where's Domingo?'' Hader shared. "'Where is Domingo?' We watched Happy Gilmore 2, and they're like 'There's Domingo! There's Domingo! That's Domingo!'"

"One of them had a sleepover," he continued. "And I could hear it. I kind of peeked in, and she was covering her eyes...She's like, 'I can't believe that's my dad. That's so weird.'"

"I will say, there's a lot of times where people say that, but I kind of have to take her side," Meyers admitted. "That's a weird one. Of everything you could see your parent play, that's a super weird one."

Bill Hader as Stefon, Seth Meyers during "Weekend Update". Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Hader shares daughters Hannah, Harper, and Hayley with his ex-wife Maggie Carey. Hannah was born in 2009, Harper in 2012, and they welcomed Hayley in 2014.