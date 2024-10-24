You'd think a guy would be grateful to stretch his legs for a change, but Gosselaar was quite content being chained up.

Why Found's Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says It's Been "Challenging" Getting Out of the Basement in Season 2

You'd think a guy would be grateful to get out and stretch his legs for a change, but Found star Mark-Paul Gosselaar was quite content being chained up in Gabi Mosely's basement.

All of that changed in the Season 1 finale of NBC's hit missing persons drama when English teacher turned kidnapper Sir — aka Hugh Evans — escaped his subterranean confinement and began wreaking havoc all over Washington, D.C. His most grievous offense on the run so far has been the abduction of Lacey Quinn (Gabrielle Walsh), who the M&A associates are feverishly trying to recover in the first episodes of Season 2. The major shift in Sir's activites, however, came as something of a shock to Gosselaar.

Why Mark-Paul Gosselaar preferred staying in the basement on Found

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir in Season 1 Episode 11 of Found Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

"For me, it’s been challenging," Gosselaar confesses over a Zoom call with NBC Insider. "I was very comfortable in the basement. I knew what my schedule was going to be. Week in and week out … I was like, ‘Oh, I’m in one location. I'm either in the basement or I'm in the farmhouse,’ and and that was my season [laughs]."

Of course, with Sir on the loose, everything is different in Season 2.

"With this season, we're all over the place. I'm in different locations, and you just never know where the story’s going to be," Gosselaar continues. "So it's just been more challenging. I think the audience is really going to appreciate it, though, because it's just expanded the world, and we start diving into the other characters and learning more about their backstories. I think it's a real treat for the people that enjoy this show."

What is the premise of NBC's Found?

Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir in Found Season 2, Episode 2. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Created, showrun, and executive-produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Found centers around a crisis management outfit founded by former kidnap victim, Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton). Dubbed Mosely & Associates, the Washington, D.C.-based outfit specializes in tracking down individuals who have gone missing. The devoted experts at M&A, all of whom grapple with deep-rooted psychological trauma related to kidnap and/or hostage situations, specialize in finding people often ignored by the system — be it because of the color of their skin, chosen profession, or lack of proper housing.

Until the Season 1 finale, none of Gabi's friends and colleagues had any idea she was capable of holding someone hostage. But that's exactly what she did. Over a period of nine months, Gabi kept her ex-captor, Sir, locked up in a basement, relying on his shrewd and twisted mind to solve cases, à la Clarice Starling's relationship with Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn serve as executive producers alongside Carroll.

How can you watch Found Season 2?

New episodes of Found premiere on NBC every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET before making their way to Peacock the following day. The complete first season — comprised of 13 episodes — is now available to stream on the NBCUniversal platform.

