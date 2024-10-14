Mark-Paul Gosselaar on Sir and Gabi's Relationship on Found: "It Could Be Romantic..."

Why is Hugh Evans — aka Sir — so obsessed with Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) on NBC's Found? What keeps the high school English teacher turned twisted kidnapper coming back to the former student he held captive in a remote farmhouse for over a year two decades before the main events of the show?

NBC Insider decided to solve that lingering mystery once and for all by going right to the source, series co-lead Mark Paul-Gosselaar, who was gracious enough to take us into the mind of his sinister character.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar sounds off on Sir's relationship with Gabi in NBC's Found

"I think it's a whole bunch of things," he says with regards to Sir's unhealthy preoccupation with Ms. Mosely. "It could be romantic, it could be obsessive. In Sir’s mind, it’s obviously something completely different than it is in Gabrielle’s. In his mind, it’s just a strong connection with someone that he believes he's meant to be with. The one thing I can tell you it's not, is it’s not sexual. It's never been about a physical attraction, a sexual relationship. It's more just that he absolutely enjoys her presence and her intellect and all the brilliant qualities he sees in her. He just loves to be around [that] and will do anything to get it."

Now that Sir's younger brother, Christian Evans (played by Resident Alien alum Michael Cassidy), is directly helping with the investigation to find both Sir and Gabi's kidnapped friend Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh), the audience will gain some fresh insight on the origins of Gabi's shrewd arch-nemesis. This becomes a major thorn in Sir's side, not only because it takes away some of his elusory advantage, but also because he can't stand the thought of Christian cozying up to the woman he perceives to be his soulmate.

"You'll see more backstory. You'll understand his family dynamic, and some of the reasons that Sir did what he did," Gosselaar promises. "Moving forward, it just amps up the intensity and expands the storytelling ... [Christian is] able to have a connection with Gabrielle that Sir isn't. The fact that my brother is in a position where Sir wants to be doesn't go very well. So you can imagine, it just adds to the chaos of the storytelling [Found creator and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll] has crafted so brilliantly."

Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir in Season 1 Episode 11 of Found Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

What is the premise of NBC's Found?

Found centers around a crisis management outfit founded by former kidnap victim, Gabi Mosely. Dubbed Mosely & Associates, the Washington, D.C.-based outfit specializes in tracking down individuals who have gone missing. The devoted experts at M&A, all of whom grapple with deep-rooted psychological trauma related to kidnap and/or hostage situations, specialize in finding people often ignored by the system — be it because the color of their skin, chosen profession, or lack of proper housing.

Until the Season 1 finale, none of Gabi's friends and colleagues had any idea she was capable of holding someone hostage. But that's exactly what she did. Over a period of nine months, Gabi kept her ex-captor, Sir, locked up in a basement, relying on his shrewd and twisted mind to solve cases, à la Clarice Starling's relationship with Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

