We Finally Meet Sir's Brother on Found - Who Is He and What's He Hiding?

Are the siblings really estranged as Christian claims or are the two brothers working together?

It's business as usual (kind of) for the team of investigators at Mosely & Associations in the second episode of Found Season 2.

Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) is still missing, kept hostage by the diabolical Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). But Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and her colleagues tracking down overlooked missing persons cases can't ignore the call of duty when they're made aware of a missing newborn with only hours left to live. Plus, Sir's estranged little brother shows up to help with the case.

Let's take a look at everything that went down in Found, Season 2, Episode 2, "Missing While Difficult."

The search for Lacey continues in Found Season 2, Episode 2

Gabi (Shanola Hampton) and Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton) on Found Season 2 Episode 2. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

The second episode of Found's sophomore season picks up right where the premiere left off: with Gabi making contact with Sir via a public payphone. Searching the immediate area, Gabi discovers a phone book taped underneath a bench. Inside its pages, she finds a polaroid photo of Lacey, who is still alive — at least for now. Sir continues to insist he's not a killer, explaining that he gave Zeke (Arlen Escarpeta) a non-lethal dose of poison.

Even so, Sir's seriously ticked off at what he perceives to be a betrayal on Gabi's end, and plans to make her suffer. Gabi is ready to play Sir's twisted game of cat and mouse if it means buying her friend more time. Back at his hiding spot, Sir allows Lacey to help stitch up a nasty-looking wound on his back, and claims he was out all night digging a hole intended for her corpse. Using one of his angry outbursts to her advantage, Lacey slips the suture needle under her sleeve in an effort to cut through her restraints. She eventually cuts herself free, making a bid for the front door until she's slammed into a counter by Sir and rendered unconscious.

Finding Lacey is still a top priority, but the M&A team decides to take on one of their usual cases when a desperate Detective Shaker (Anisa Nyell Johnson) turns up, asking for their help in tracking down a missing newborn, Raine, snatched right out of her mother's arms. Given the amount of red tape obstructing the investigation, Shaker heavily intimates that she needs Zeke's not-so-legal aid in procuring the hospital security footage of the abduction without a warrant. And as if the stakes weren't high enough, Raine is also sick; if she doesn't get a blood transfusion in the next nine hours, she'll die.

Gabi, Shaker, and Margaret (Kelli Williams) meet with the distressed parents, but Margaret can't work her usual magic of observation. "I'm broken," she tells Gabi in a disgusted tone. "Because of you." Her anger eventually boils over during a press conference, during which the gathered journalists only seem interested in updates regarding Sir and Lacey. This very public setback forces Gabi's hand: she needs Sir's help.

She heads back to the payphone and finds her ex-captor waiting for her on a bench. He's not interested in negotiating for Lacey's life; right now, he's only offering advice on the missing newborn. While he suddenly disappears, Batman-style, their little conversation gives Gabi a brain wave: Raine was snatched by her older sister, Raya (Shian Tomlinson), in an irrational fit of jealousy. She and her accomplice, a family friend named Sean (Seydou Maiga), planned to find a new family for the child, but didn't know she was sick. Sean returns Raine in time for treatment, while a deeply remorseful Raya attempts to commit suicide by car exhaust in a closed garage. Gabi intervenes just in time and the fractured family is made whole again.

Dhan (Karan Oberoi) checks up on Zeke and gets called out for deleting the latter's resignation letter. Dhan firmly stands by what he did. "I just didn't want you regret making a decision in a moment of pain," he says. At the DCPD station, Gabi and Detective Trent (Brett Dalton) butt heads before Trent stalks off in anger. That's when Gabi meets Christian Evans (Michael Cassidy), the younger brother of Hugh Evans, aka Sir.

We finally meet Sir's brother on Found — what's he hiding?

Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) on Found Season 2 Episode 2. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Trent believes the siblings are in cahoots, though Christian insists he hasn't spoken to his brother in 25 years. When the D.C. cops called him, he hopped on the first flight from Pennsylvania to lend a hand with the investigation. "Hugh did some unspeakable things, but I am not him," he says. "And if you want my help, you need to start treating me like I am."

Once he's out of questioning, Christian heads over to the M&A offices with an offer to help. Margaret's keen skills return in the absence of Gabi, and she deems him a trustworthy source. Indeed, he proves integral in finding the house where Sir is keeping Lacey at the moment (it's where Sir lived with their mother before Christian was born). Unfortunately for our heroes, Christian appears on camera during the reunion of Raine and her family, tipping off Sir, who escapes with the unconscious Lacey just before the authorities arrive.

Who plays Sir's brother on Found? Christian Evans is played by actor Michael Cassidy, whom genre fans will recognize as Doctor Ethan Stone from SYFY's Resident Alien. Cassidy's other notable projects include The O.C., The Magicians, Privileged, Men at Work, The Rookie, Mythic Quest, Waco: The Aftermath, Argo, The Guilt Trip, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Army of the Dead.

What is the premise of NBC's Found?

Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton), Detective Shaker (Anisa Nyell Johnson), Dahn (Karan Oberoi), Gabi (Shanola Hampton), and Margaret (Kelli Williams) appear in Found Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Found centers around the team at Mosely & Associates, a Washington, D.C.-based endeavor that is half PR firm and half private investigation service. The company was founded by Gabi Mosely, who, after being held against her will for over a year by a man named "Sir," has dedicated her life to finding missing people often overlooked by the system: people of color, prostitutes, the homeless, etc. Working alongside her are other people deeply traumatized by kidnappings and/or unsolved missing persons cases.

New episodes of Found air on NBC every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET before making their Peacock debut the following day. The complete first season is now streaming on Peacock.