Everything to Know About Brett Dalton, Star of Found Season 2

Before Brett Dalton Was a Detective on Found, He Was a Lieutenant on Chicago Fire | NBC

You probably know Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent, a person caught between two worlds on NBC's Found. But where exactly have you seen him before?

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Found Thursday, October 3 at 10/9c on NBC.

Season 2 is set to debut October 3 on NBC, returning viewers to the high-stakes procedural drama created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. The first season introduced us to Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), a public relations specialist and recovery expert, specializing in finding missing people with a crack team of uniquely talented peers. Each member of the team has a loved one who was kidnapped, or they were kidnapped themselves, and they focus primarily on cases which have been looked over by the powers that be.

RELATED: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Reveals Plans for Found Season 2 Are “Unhinged”

Meanwhile, under the noses of everyone around her, Moseley tracked down her own childhood kidnapper (played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar), captured him, and locked him up in her basement. He spent his time thinking about what he’d done and helping her solve current abduction cases, well, until he escaped!

Who is Brett Dalton playing in Found? The story of Found centers on Mosley & Associates, the crisis team run by Mosely. They have a singular goal, identifying and locating missing people who have been overlooked. But they can’t do it alone, which is where Brett Dalton’s Detective Mark Trent comes in.

Trent has a romantic history with Mosely which he hopes to rekindle, which helps to explain why he sometimes skirts the line of his actual duty as a D.C. detective to help Mosely & Associates do their good work. He’s torn between his obligations, his sense of justice, and his affection for Mosely and her work. Considering the tenuous situation at the end of Season 1, those warring obligations are likely to become even more entangled in Season 2.

Who is Brett Dalton?

Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent in Season 1 Episode 11 of Found Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

Brett Dalton was born on January 7, 1983, in Santa Clara County, California, just a few hours' drive from the glam and glitz of Hollywood. He became interested in acting while attending Westmont High School in Campbell, California.

Dalton attended the University of California, Berkeley before earning a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Yale School of Drama. He was previously married to Melissa Trn but filed for divorce in 2019. The couple have one child.

What are Brett Dalton’s other roles?

Brett Dalton as Jason Pelham on Chicago Fire, Episode 1013. Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Dalton’s most enduring role was on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where he played Grant Ward, a HYDRA infiltrator who rose through the ranks, landing himself a spot working under none other than agent Phil Coulson. Ward’s loyalty to HYDRA led him to a takeover attempt and ultimately to his own death. Despite his character’s death, Dalton remained on the show as the new vessel for Hive, a parasitic being who can take over the bodies of the dead.

RELATED: Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Shanola Hampton Tease What’s Next on Found: “The Trains Are Off the Track"

Video game fans will also recognize Dalton as Mike Munroe in the 2015 horror survival game Until Dawn, in which players control a group of 8 characters (Munroe included) in an effort to survive until sunrise. Dalton also provided the voice performance and motion capture for the character of Freyr in the 2022 action-adventure game God of War: Ragnarök.

No stranger to donning a uniform for television, Dalton also portrayed Lieutenant Jason Pelham for a 9-episode run on NBC's Chicago Fire (all 12 seasons are currently streaming on Peacock).

When does Found Season 2 premiere? Season 2 of Found is set to premiere Thursday, October 3 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. After the debut, each subsequent episode will air on Tuesdays in the same time slot. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day, where you can currently catch up on all of Season 1.

Found received NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series, a GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding New TV Series, and a Gracie Award nomination for Actress in a Leading Role - Television Drama, which Hampton won for her leading role.