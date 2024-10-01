Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Sir "Wreaking Havoc" in Found Season 2: "Gabi is Going to Struggle..."

In Season 2, Sir may be out of the basement, but creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll promises that the cases won't slow down.

One of the breakout hits of the 2023 television season, NBC's Found was renewed just weeks after its October premiere, earning a hefty a 22-episode order for the upcoming Season 2.

The unique mystery/procedural series centers on the life and death work done by crisis management firm, Mosely & Associates (M&A). Owned and operated by former child abductee Gabrielle "Gabi" Mosely (Shanola Hampton), her firm focuses on missing person cases that are often ignored by the media involving people of color, the poor, or those with addictions.

As was revealed to audiences pretty quickly, Mosely is so good at her job partially because of her own experience, but also because she kidnapped her abductor — known as Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) — and coerced him into helping her solve cases. Sir escaped by season's end, which shocked audiences and begged the question of whether the second season would focus more on his recovery?

At a recent summer press day for Found, series creator/showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll shared with outlets, including NBC Insider, that the series, which premieres in early October, is keeping to what made it successful in the first place.

Found will remain a "character-cedural"

Okoro Carroll was quick to assure audiences that Found would remain similar to Season 1 in terms of how it centers cases first, while following the complicated personal lives of Gabi and her M&S team.

"It's what I like to call, a character-cedural," she explained. "We’re still going to have a case of the week. We’re still going to have that engine of reaching a point of completion with our cases every week, but it's got a significant serialized portion."

Alongside the cases, Okoro Carroll said that Sir will be "out on the loose wreaking havoc" and making Gabi give chase now that he's got some power back.

"Mark-Paul is having way too much fun doing that so that will definitely maintain as part of the show," she teased. "But we will still have that satisfying puzzle that we want the audience to join us in solving every week. Gabi is just going to struggle to be able to achieve both things."

Found's missing person cases are the "heart of the show"

While audiences have certainly responded well to the weirdly compelling co-dependence of Gabi and Sir, Okoro Carroll said the reason she created Found was to shine a light on the kinds of real cases that get ignored every day in America and remain "the heart of the show."

"Unfortunately, the world keeps giving us more angles to that story to tell," she said of their real life inspiration for the cases featured on the show. "Until it doesn't, I will forever have stories to tell with that at the heart. Yes, Sir is out. Yes, there's a whole thriller dynamic with that. But the heart of the cases they're solving still continue to deal with the fact that there is a disproportionate amount of people in this world who are considered disposable and therefore are not highlighted when they go missing. It's our show's job to bring attention to that, and we continue to do that."