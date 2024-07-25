Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Sir is officially out of the basement. So what's next?

Sir Is on the Loose in First Tense Trailer for Season 2 of NBC’s Found

Mark-Paul Gosselaar's kidnapper Sir spent much of Found’s first season locked up in Gabi’s (Shanola Hampton) basement, helping solve kidnapping cases with his unique perspective. But all that changed in the Season 1 finale. So where does the action pick up in Season 2, now that Sir is on the loose?

The first teaser trailer for Season 2 of Found, which returns to NBC with new episodes at 10/9c on Thursday, October 3, shows just how much Sir’s escape will shake up the status quo for Gabi and her team of missing persons investigators. How do you catch a kidnapper who knows everything about you and your team? We're about to find out.

Check out the first teaser trailer for Found Season 2 below:

Found follows Gabi Mosely (Hampton), a kidnapping survivor who now leads a team searching for missing people, whose cases have failed to garner media attention. Those within Gabi’s focus often include people of color, as well as subjects who face bias for their ethnicity, sexual orientation, and lifestyle choices, among other things.

But, Gabi also harbored a dark secret through all of Season 1 — she managed to capture her childhood kidnapper, Sir (Gosselaar), and kept him locked in her basement, where he unofficially consulted on cases when her team ran out of leads. That is, until Sir escaped at the end of Season 1.

The trailer for Season 2 kicks off with Sir giving Gabbi a call from a payphone, making clear he’s escaped the basement and is now in the wild. But, his unusual connection with Gabi remains, and Sir seems determined to go after the people Gabi loves now that he’s a free man. Much of the footage focuses on Gabi’s mission to recapture Sir, but it certainly doesn’t look like it’s going to be easy.

"For the most part, the reason why I'm helping with these cases is to have this connection with Gabrielle," Gosselaar told NBC Insider about where the story goes this next season. "It doesn't matter where we are — if I'm in a basement or you'll see in Season 2 wherever we are — for me, when I look at the script, it's all about my connection to her."

