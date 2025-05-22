Is there a new episode of Sir vs. Gabi tonight? Here's what to know.

Is Found New on NBC Tonight? (May 22, 2025)

Last week, audiences bid farewell to Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and the rest of the beloved Found crew in the show's Season 2 finale on NBC. We won't spoil the conclusion in case you haven't had a chance to watch yet (it's available to stream on Peacock now), but suffice it to say, the sophomore season ended on one heck of a surprise.

"It’s a crazy moment," Hampton, who also serves as a producer on the hit missing persons drama, recently told NBC Insider. "It's crazy when you get the scripts. You don’t know what’s coming until it happens."

Is there a new episode of Found on NBC tonight, May 22, 2025? No. The second season of Found aired its final episode last Thursday, May 15. Click here for our recap of the finale!

What is Found about?

Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) appear on Found Season 2 Episode 22 "Missing While Dying". Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Showrunner and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll created the series, which takes the form of a weekly procedural drama centered around a crisis management firm known as Mosely & Associates that operates in the greater Washington, D.C. area.

Former kidnap victim Gabi Mosely (Hampton) founded the business to prevent further abductions and track down missing individuals often ignored by the police and general public (i.e. people of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, homeless individuals etc.). Her colleagues include law student Lacey Quinn (Gabrielle Walsh), hyper-observant Margaret Reed (Kelli Williams), agoraphobic tech maven Zeke Wallace (Arlen Escarpeta), and traumatized military vet Dhan Rana (Karan Oberoi). Brett Dalton plays Washington, D.C. police detective and longtime M&A ally, Mark Trent.

While each episode tackles a different case, the overarching narrative focuses on Gabi's complex relationship with her former kidnapper, Hugh Evans, aka Sir (Gosselaar).

Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh L,ondon Redman, and Lindsay Dunn are executive producers along with Carroll.

How to watch Found

Comprising a total of 35 episodes, both seasons of Found are now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

