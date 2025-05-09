NBC's Found Sets Up Tense Hostage Crisis Ahead of Season 2 Finale - What Happened?

The M&A team will face one of its most difficult kidnap situations in next week's daring conclusion.

Only one episode of Found's sophomore season remains, and it will feature the most difficult kidnapping situation that Gabi Mosely's (Shanola Hampton) Mosely & Associates crisis management team has ever faced.

That's because the victim in question is none other than young Jamie Reed (Parker Queenan), who finds himself forcibly taken by Sir's half-sister Lena (Danielle Savre) just after it seemed like his captivity troubles were finally over. It's a real gut punch for Margaret (Kelli Williams) and her estranged family members, given that they were only just reunited with the boy they thought they'd never see again.

To put it bluntly, the Reeds simply can't catch a break.

Found episode "Missing While a Family" sets up major hostage crisis for Season 2 finale

Season 2, Episode 21, "Missing While a Family," lives up to its name by featuring parallel storylines about family. One centers around Jamie reuniting with his father and two sisters, while the other concerns a local Jewish family that mysteriously goes missing on Shabbat (the Jewish day of rest). While M&A works to track down the latter, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) agrees to help the FBI catch Lena via a sting operation, after Gabi successfully tricks him into thinking that Lena poisoned her.

But blood still runs thicker, and Sir ultimately turns on his government masters and helps Lena escape justice once again. Angrier than ever before, Lena decides to hit M&A where it hurts by nabbing Jamie. "Lena’s wild," cast member Karan Oberoi (Dhan Rana) told NBC Insider during a recent Zoom call. "There are some very cool scenes coming up with her. I can just tell you that it's going to be tied up nicely and [Danielle] brought a great character to the screen."

