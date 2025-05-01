Is Found New on NBC Tonight? (May 1, 2025)

Watching Hugh "Sir" Evans mess with people’s minds on Found is getting to be like watching a slow-rolling hurricane sweep in from just offshore. On NBC’s hit crime drama, you already know what kind of guy Sir is and what he’s proven capable of… and still you’ve gotta tune in to see if everyone escapes his schemes unscathed.

With only three episodes left to go in the current Season 2 of Found, the show is dialing up the intrigue as main missing-persons sleuth Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) realizes just how far Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) has finally slipped from her grasp. From being chained in her basement to being picked up by the FBI, he might at last be on the verge of total freedom… or, as things seemed trending where the show last left him, something perhaps even scarier than that.

Is there a new episode of Found on NBC tonight, May 1, 2025? Yes, after taking a brief hiatus last week, Found is back tonight on NBC with a brand-new episode, “Missing While Independent.”

Tonight's new episode of Found will arrive in its customary 10 p.m. ET time slot. After that, there’ll be no more hiatuses. The final two episodes in Season 2 of Found will appear in back-to-back weeks on NBC, culminating in what’s sure to be a doozy of a season finale on May 15.

Near the end of Found’s most recent episode, Gabi and her Mosely & Associates (M&A) colleagues could only watch in stunned bewilderment as Sir rolled up to his brother’s funeral looking less like a law enforcement captive and more like a favored federal informant. “That’s the FBI,” exclaims M&A security pro Dhan Rana (Karan Oberoi), sharing the gang’s sneaking suspicion that Sir has somehow wormed his way into the feds’ good graces.

For a master manipulator like Sir, that’s not exactly unexpected… but it is a problem, especially since he and Gabi have decades of bad blood (and turnabout kidnappings!) between them. Speaking recently with NBC Insider, Oberoi said the show is also having tons of fun with the way his own M&A character reacts to Sir’s twisted psyche this season.

“Sir can take over any situation. And the fact he's now with the FBI, which is this connection that Dhan had, it's like, ‘Wait a minute! What is going on here?’” Oberoi shared. “We have a lot of backstory with Dhan and the FBI and the military. There's betrayal, issues and things like that. And then when you see they're working with Sir, it brings it back. It’s like, ‘How are you even dealing with them? How is he even outside right now, right?!’”

How can you watch the latest episode of Found?

To catch each remaining Found episode as it airs, tune in to NBC on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET. But if you miss an episode (or just want to binge Found from the very beginning), Peacock’s the place to be. The full series — including each new episode the day after it airs — is available to stream 24/7 on Peacock right here.

