Will Sir Get Redeemed on Found? Mark-Paul Gosselaar Teases "Ridiculous" Season 2

At a recent Found panel, actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar clarified what he actually thinks about Sir's motivations toward Gabi.

After a full season of NBC's procedural Found, one of the most unexpected and compelling aspects to rise out of the show is the complex — and let's admit it, unhealthy — codependence between Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and her former captor, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), after she turns the tables on him and locks him in her basement.

At a recent Emmy campaign panel for Found, series creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Hampton, and Gosselaar reflected on some of the more controversial elements of the series, especially Gabi and Sir's connection. Here's what they had to say about Sir's motivations, whether it's scary playing the villain, and what's coming for Gabi and Sir in Found Season 2.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar on Whether Sir Will Be Redeemed

Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir in Season 1 Episode 11 of Found Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

During the panel, moderator and super-fan Leslie Jones inferred that Gosselaar plays Sir as a man working toward his redemption, and the actor disagreed.

"It's funny that you think that," he said. "I don't know that we've ever discussed this, but you say that [he's] doing it for redemption or that [he] gets some redemption out of it. But I have never looked at a script and thought [he's] doing this for redemption. It's to keep the connection. In my mind, everything [he] does is just so [he] can be connected to Gabrielle."

Gosselaar added that as a human being, he loves a great redemption story or reconnection story between separated characters. But with Sir, the actor sees his character's obsession with Gabi stems from how he bonded with her during her captivity.

"For the most part, the reason why I'm helping with these cases is to have this connection with Gabrielle," he continued. "It doesn't matter where we are — if I'm in a basement or you'll see in Season 2 wherever we are — for me, when I look at the script, it's all about my connection to her."

Is Sir in love with Gabi? Mark-Paul Gosselaar shares his opinion

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir in Season 1 Episode 11 of Found Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

No doubt about it, there's a frisson of potent chemistry between Gabi and Sir. But there are a lot of ways that can be interpreted. For Gosselaar, Hampton, and their showrunner, they're of the same mind.

"He's so in love with Gabrielle but there's nothing sexual about it," Gosselaar stated. "It's the beauty of this person that [he] saw as a child and until now. And they found the perfect person to play that character because it's easy to love Shanola."

As for where that bond goes with Sir out of the basement jail, Gosselaar teased they were at the time prepping to shoot the eighth episodes of Season 2 — and it's a wild ride.

"We walk in at full throttle," he said with a smile. "We're eight episodes into the second season and at the end of eight, you're like, 'What?!' with how ridiculous and fantastic it is."

Original reporting by Tara Bennett.