Is Found New on NBC Tonight? (May 8, 2025)

We’re oh-so-close to the end of what’s been a roller coaster of a season on Found, NBC’s hit crime drama about the psychological demons that haunt missing-persons sleuth Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and her Mosely & Associates team.

There’ve been major revelations already this season about past kidnappings, long-awaited justice that’s been years in the making, and even some on-brand manipulative trickery from perennial bad guy Sir (aka Hugh “Sir” Evans, played with delicious deviousness by Mark-Paul Gosselaar).

With only two episodes left, how far can things still escalate? We’ll definitely be tuning in to see — so keep on scrolling for all the info you’ll need to do the same!

Is there a new episode of Found on NBC tonight, May 8, 2025? Yes, there is! “Missing While a Family,” Found's 21st and next-to-last episode of Season 2, is set to premiere on NBC tonight at 10 p.m. ET, right after all-new episodes of Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) on Found Season 2, Episode 18. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

There’re still plenty of story threads up in the air as Season 2 of Found nears its end. At last check, Sir’s sister Lena (Danielle Savre) was on the run, while elsewhere, M&A investigator Margaret (Kelli Williams) played a neat bait-and-switch trick to finally bring about an arrest for the person who kidnapped Jamie, her son, 13 years ago.

The big question, of course, is what’s going on with Gabi herself, after Sir last week served up a mysterious tease to Dhan (Karan Oberoi) that Lena’s recent poisoning spree might’ve tainted more than just M&A’s current client list. Even in prison, Sir seems to have this uncanny way of holding Gabi’s fate in his hands (or at least knowing far more than he’ll share). But then again, what else would you expect after the mutually torturous, psychologically traumatizing relationship those two have had?

How can you watch recent episodes of Found?

NBC is the place to catch new Found episodes as they debut — including the May 15 Season 2 finale, which will arrive in its customary 10 p.m. ET time slot. Click here to check the full NBC schedule!

For past episodes from both Season 1 and Season 2, head to Peacock, where all episodes of Found are available to stream right here the very next day after they’ve premiered on NBC.