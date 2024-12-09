Tracy Spiridakos & Jesse Lee Soffer Had the Coziest "Wine & Cigar Night" (PIC)

The Chicago P.D. alumni had an Upstead reunion, and shared a photo from the night with fans.

As 2024 draws to a close, Tracy Spiradakos really is living her best life.

In a December 9 Instagram post, the 36-year-old clued in One Chicago fans as to what she was up to over the weekend: spending some quality time IRL with her former on-screen beau, Jesse Lee Soffer. The two former Chicago P.D. stars looked radiant in Spiridakos' photo — and why wouldn't they be? They were enjoying a well-deserved night out.

"Wine and cigar night 😁," she said in a caption.

The selfie showed Spiridakos absolutely beaming as Soffer puffed on a cigar. They looked so cozy! Earlier this year, the two former co-stars also revealed they were vacationing together in Europe. Spiridakos and Soffer brought Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead to life for many unforgettable seasons (Upton left following Season 11, while Halstead had his last episode early on in Season 10) so it's always a delight to see them hanging out in the real world.

Tracy Spiridakos calls her Chicago P.D. departure "a really hard decision"

Spiridakos' run as Upton came to a satisfying conclusion in the Season 11 when her character left Chicago for good to pursue a new mystery job. As viewers could imagine, deciding to leave the show after eight seasons was not easy for the talented actress.

"It was a really hard decision, and I don't know that there's ever a right time," Spiridakos told NBC Insider in May. "I think I've been on the show for just over seven years, like seven and a half-ish years, and I was just wanting to switch it up and kind of see what else was out there. That was really it. I'm so close with everybody. With our producers, [showrunner] Gwen, our writers, our cast, our crew. It was a really difficult and emotional time, for sure."

We can't wait to see what Spiridakos has lined up next in her career. In the meantime, "Upstead" is alive and well — just in a different form these days!